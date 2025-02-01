Baraat, the latest edit from Tasva, was just launched in Bengaluru and we caught up with designer Tarun Tahiliani

And how do you manage to keep the prices so affordable?

It’s something that we’ve learned over time. If I produced the same kurta for label Tarun Tahiliani it would be five times the price. It’s really all about economies of scale. We’re using assembly line techniques. We’re using viscose instead of silk, so we have that entry point price benefit. They have the same sheen and feel really good, I’ve worn them myself. I have very sensitive skin, so if it itches me, it’s off the line. I am fully aware of the fact that we’re a hot country and everyone doesn’t have access to air conditioning 24/7. So, while we’re trying to keep the pricing under control, these clothes also have to be comfortable and allow your body to breathe. Let’s not kid ourselves — this is without doubt, the biggest segment of the Indian market, we are catering to. That said, a lot of my wealthy clients who can afford my bespoke couture offerings have also tried Tasva and say, “this is good enough for me.” No one wants to go to tailors anymore and so, this is the need of the hour.