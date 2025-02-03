Designer label Asha Gautam's fresh bridal edit 'Chitrakala' celebrates art
Label Asha Gautam’s latest bridal collection Chitrakala took a painstaking two years to complete. A celebration of artistry and tradition, each piece in this collection is more than just a garment, embodying the label’s vision to craft pieces that resonate with individuality and elegance. The bridal collection draws from a resplendent palette of colours, highlighting shades of red—rose, scarlet, and crimson—alongside a spectrum of pinks—from vibrant fuchsia and deep pink to delicate peach pink—that reflect grace and romance. The fabrics are as rich and varied as the emotions they convey. From the timeless elegance of raw silk and the ethereal beauty of organza to the grandeur of Paithani, the versatility of net, and the subtle sheen of tissue, these textiles serve as the perfect canvas for the intricate artistry that defines Chitrakala. “From our signature French knots, to the precision of convent and Chatai stitches, every detail is thoughtfully executed.
Each piece in the collection demanded about 3,500 hours of dedicated craftsmanship,” says designer Gautam Gupta, as he takes us through the edit.
How different is this collection than your previous ones?
Following the tremendous success of our previous Vrindavan collection, we were inspired to carry forward its aesthetic and essence while pushing the boundaries of creativity—especially in artwork and embroidery. We purposely used reds and pinks to make Asha Gautam an identity in the bridal couture space and at the same time, make pieces timeless. One of the standout innovations in this collection was the integration of 3D embroidery techniques with traditional zardosi work. This fusion allowed floral motifs to beautifully stand out, adding dimension and depth while preserving the timeless, heritage appeal.
How do you include the lightweight factor in your bridal attires?
Over the years, we have carefully sourced and handpicked the lightest and most luxurious materials available and we apply embellishments that enhance the design without overwhelming it. A significant factor in the lightweight nature of our garments is our extensive use of intricate thread work. Techniques such as our signature French knots and convent stitches are rich in detail yet contribute to a lighter overall feel compared to heavier, metal-based embroidery. This emphasis on refined craftsmanship not only adds texture and dimension but also ensures that our creations are comfortable and breathable.
Your other label GG Gautam has completed six years. How does it feel?
This venture was born out of a creative impulse to challenge myself, push beyond my comfort zone, and engage more with Indian artisans and crafts. We began with a modest capsule collection of 20 to 25 pieces focused on fusion wear and gradually expanded into other segments. Today, we offer four distinct collections: Couture, fusion, luxury prêt, and cocktail, with over 100 designs available at any given time. We are able to empower 20 per cent more artisans due to this label. This journey has been one of constant experimentation—from re-engineering textiles and incorporating innovative embroidery techniques to exploring new materials and redefining silhouettes.