Designer label Asha Gautam's fresh bridal edit 'Chitrakala' celebrates art

Label Asha Gautam’s latest bridal collection Chitrakala took a painstaking two years to complete. A celebration of artistry and tradition, each piece in this collection is more than just a garment, embodying the label’s vision to craft pieces that resonate with individuality and elegance. The bridal collection draws from a resplendent palette of colours, highlighting shades of red—rose, scarlet, and crimson—alongside a spectrum of pinks—from vibrant fuchsia and deep pink to delicate peach pink—that reflect grace and romance. The fabrics are as rich and varied as the emotions they convey. From the timeless elegance of raw silk and the ethereal beauty of organza to the grandeur of Paithani, the versatility of net, and the subtle sheen of tissue, these textiles serve as the perfect canvas for the intricate artistry that defines Chitrakala. “From our signature French knots, to the precision of convent and Chatai stitches, every detail is thoughtfully executed.

Each piece in the collection demanded about 3,500 hours of dedicated craftsmanship,” says designer Gautam Gupta, as he takes us through the edit.