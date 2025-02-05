This brand is revolutionising fashion with elegance, inclusivity and timeless designs

Été, founded by Nikita Taneja, is revolutionising the fashion industry with a unique blend of classic elegance, inclusivity, and sustainability. With a commitment to providing stylish options for women of all shapes and sizes, Été stands out as a brand that celebrates diversity while focusing on high-quality tailoring and timeless designs.

Nikita journey began with a clear vision: to create a fashion line that is accessible in both price and size. Été offers sizes ranging from 3XS to 5XL, with custom options available beyond that. This dedication to inclusivity is not just about sizing; it’s about empowering women to feel confident and beautiful in their clothing.

Été's latest Pure Collection, features powerful yet feminine designs. The collection includes structured blazers, pantsuits, jumpsuits, and dresses that embody understated elegance. A notable piece from this collection is the Genoise blazer—characterised by padded shoulders and adorned with oversized floral accents on the sleeves, it encapsulates the essence of modern femininity.

At the heart of Été's philosophy is an unwavering focus on tailoring. Nikita emphasises that the fit of an outfit is paramount, stating, "Even if we do a little bit of embellishment, we try to focus on how the patterns are cut and how the fabric falls on a body." This meticulous attention to detail ensures that every piece not only looks good but also feels good.

For the current season, Été has embraced darker tones perfect for winter, introducing rich colors like deep maroon and royal blue into their palette. Nikita notes that these colors have resonated well with customers, contributing to the collection's success. The designs are complemented by luxurious fabrics such as satin and tweed, ensuring that each piece is not only stylish but also premium in quality.

In an era dominated by fast fashion, Été takes a stand against fleeting trends. Nikita emphasiFes sustainability by using high-quality fabrics designed to last in customers' wardrobes for years. "We do not believe in fast fashion," she asserts, underscoring her commitment to creating garments that are timeless and enduring.

The success of Été can be attributed not only to Nikita's vision but also to her talented team. From pattern makers to tailors, each member plays a crucial role in bringing her designs to life. This collaborative spirit fosters innovation and ensures that every piece meets high standards of craftsmanship.

Nikita aims to challenge conventional beauty standards by showcasing diverse representations of women through her designs. "Our brand stands for inclusivity acceptance and empowerment," she explains, hoping that her clothes inspire confidence in every woman who wears them.

Among the Pure collection signature pieces are the Lily and Janice blazers, which have garnered significant attention for their unique designs and impeccable fit. Available in striking colors like black and red, these blazers have become staples for many women looking to make a statement.

As the brand continues to grow, it remains committed to its core values—making every woman feel strong, independent, and beautifully confident through fashion.