Phool Waalon Ki Sair inspires Saundh’s bridal collection

Sair by Saundh, the latest trousseau collection, draws its inspiration from the vibrant and historic festival of Phool Waalon Ki Sair, an annual celebration in New Delhi honouring flower sellers. The festival, a symbol of unity, harmony, and abundance, serves as the perfect backdrop for a collection that blends India’s rich heritage with a contemporary flair. As Sakshi Sinha, chief of design at Saundh, explains, “Sair emerged from a quiet reverence for India’s timeless heritage, reimagined through the lens of modern artistry. It’s a tribute to the delicate dance between tradition and innovation, where each piece speaks of history with a contemporary whisper.”
The carefully curated hues—deep scarlets, cerulean blues, fiery oranges, regal purples, and ethereal creams—capture the essence of the festival’s flower offerings. “Each hue tells a story—scarlet for passion, blue for serenity, orange for vitality, purple for nobility, and cream for the ethereal lightness of heritage,” shares Sakshi.
One of the standout features of Sair is its intricate embellishments, which include delicate sequins, coins, and piping in antique gold. These elements were chosen not only for their opulent aesthetic but to honour traditional craftsmanship. “The antique gold embellishments evoke a sense of timeless luxury, a nod to the opulence of royal courts. Each element was meticulously placed to enhance the garment’s silhouette,” explains Sakshi. The sequins shimmer subtly along necklines, while regal coins pay homage to the grandeur of heritage, all creating a connection to the past while being reimagined for today’s bride.
The fabrics selected for the collection—raw silk, organza, and cotton satin—were chosen for their ability to capture both texture and tradition. “Raw silk, with its understated elegance, embodies the timelessness of heritage, while organza reflects the festival’s ethereal beauty. Cotton satin adds depth and luxury, grounding the collection in a refined, modern aesthetic,” Sakshi notes. These materials not only contribute to the collection’s visual appeal but also to its tactile dimension, enhancing the emotional and aesthetic impact of the designs.
Sair’s silhouettes strike the perfect balance between traditional elegance and modern appeal, making them ideal for the evolving journey of the modern bride. From flowing kurta sets to structured co-ord pieces, each design offers both comfort and versatility. “The silhouettes reflect the modern bride’s personality. They are designed to be worn beyond the wedding day, transitioning seamlessly from pre-wedding events to casual outings,” says Sakshi. The pieces are not only stylish but also comfortable, with relaxed fits and fine fabrics that allow the bride to move with ease while making a lasting impression.
One of the most exciting aspects of the collection is its adaptability. Sair offers multiple styling options that allow the bride to express her individuality. “The Rooh co-ord set, for example, offers two distinct looks — pair the jacket with the Rooh dupatta for a regal ensemble, or wear the top as a dress with the jacket for a more minimalist, modern vibe,” she advises.
Price starts at Rs 2,995. Available online.
