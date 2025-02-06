Phool Waalon Ki Sair inspires Saundh’s bridal collection

Sair by Saundh, the latest trousseau collection, draws its inspiration from the vibrant and historic festival of Phool Waalon Ki Sair, an annual celebration in New Delhi honouring flower sellers. The festival, a symbol of unity, harmony, and abundance, serves as the perfect backdrop for a collection that blends India’s rich heritage with a contemporary flair. As Sakshi Sinha, chief of design at Saundh, explains, “Sair emerged from a quiet reverence for India’s timeless heritage, reimagined through the lens of modern artistry. It’s a tribute to the delicate dance between tradition and innovation, where each piece speaks of history with a contemporary whisper.”

The carefully curated hues—deep scarlets, cerulean blues, fiery oranges, regal purples, and ethereal creams—capture the essence of the festival’s flower offerings. “Each hue tells a story—scarlet for passion, blue for serenity, orange for vitality, purple for nobility, and cream for the ethereal lightness of heritage,” shares Sakshi.

One of the standout features of Sair is its intricate embellishments, which include delicate sequins, coins, and piping in antique gold. These elements were chosen not only for their opulent aesthetic but to honour traditional craftsmanship. “The antique gold embellishments evoke a sense of timeless luxury, a nod to the opulence of royal courts. Each element was meticulously placed to enhance the garment’s silhouette,” explains Sakshi. The sequins shimmer subtly along necklines, while regal coins pay homage to the grandeur of heritage, all creating a connection to the past while being reimagined for today’s bride.