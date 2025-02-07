Celebrate sisterhood with The Bride Tribe by Teejh

Teejh, known for its exquisite handcrafted collections, has just unveiled its latest offering, The Bride Tribe. This stunning wedding collection celebrates the unbreakable bond between brides and their bridesmaids, offering a blend of timeless Banarasi saris and statement jewellery designed to honour love, friendship, and cherished memories.

Maya Varma and Satish Singh, founders of Teejh, share the essence of the collection, “We wanted to create something that truly embodies the essence of sisterhood and friendship. The Bride Tribe is a celebration of the unforgettable moments — love and laughter — that make weddings so special.”

The collection’s versatility shines through in its ability to transition seamlessly from cocktail nights to the sacred pheras. It provides bridesmaids with the perfect balance of modern chic and traditional elegance, ensuring they look their best during every event of the wedding.