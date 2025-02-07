Celebrate sisterhood with The Bride Tribe by Teejh

Teejh, known for its exquisite handcrafted collections, has just unveiled its latest offering, The Bride Tribe. This stunning wedding collection celebrates the unbreakable bond between brides and their bridesmaids, offering a blend of timeless Banarasi saris and statement jewellery designed to honour love, friendship, and cherished memories.
Maya Varma and Satish Singh, founders of Teejh, share the essence of the collection, “We wanted to create something that truly embodies the essence of sisterhood and friendship. The Bride Tribe is a celebration of the unforgettable moments — love and laughter — that make weddings so special.”
The collection’s versatility shines through in its ability to transition seamlessly from cocktail nights to the sacred pheras. It provides bridesmaids with the perfect balance of modern chic and traditional elegance, ensuring they look their best during every event of the wedding.
The brand has thoughtfully curated a range of Banarasi saris in various materials, designs, and colours that allow bridesmaids to embrace their personal style while complementing the bride’s look. These saris are made from breathable fabrics like chiffon, georgette, silk, and cotton, making them easy to manage while maintaining the rich tradition of Banarasi weaving. The design variations range from heavy zari patterns to contemporary stripes, offering something for every personality and occasion.
“The collection features saris that vary in terms of fabric, colour, and design, so each bridesmaid can wear something that speaks to her unique style. The act of gifting these saris and jewellery with a heartfelt letter before the wedding elevates the sari from just clothing to a symbol of love, gratitude, and friendship,” shares Satish.
A key highlight of the collection is its bold statement jewellery. Featuring chokers, maang tikkas, danglers, and layered necklaces, the pieces incorporate artificial kundan, polki stones, and beads, adding a regal touch to the saris. The combination of intricate craftsmanship and rich designs ensures that bridesmaids feel as special as the bride.
“We recommend styling the saris in lighter colour palettes that complement the bride’s sari and experimenting with modern drapes. Jewellery should enhance the bridesmaids’ look without overshadowing the bride,” Maya advises.
This collection is, indeed, a tribute to the bridesmaids’ crucial role in the bride’s journey. As Satish puts it, “Bridesmaids aren’t just part of the bridal party—they’re emotional support, friends, and cheerleaders. This collection reflects their vital role by offering elegant yet unique pieces that make them feel cherished and included in the celebration.”
As for what’s next for Teejh, the brand is expanding its horizons. “We’re exploring new materials and designs, and venturing into occasion wear, bags, and kaliras,” Maya adds.
Price on request. Available online.
