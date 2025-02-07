Chennai-based Kaveri’s latest edit is in the news for all the right reasons — great silhouettes and a colour palette to match!

Are there any motifs, designs, or colours specific to this collection?

One of the stunning design pieces from Winter Escape is from the Waterfall Collection, inspired by a Japanese garden. This design utilises different embroidery techniques with thicker threads, appliqué work with individual leaves and flowers that are cut in different shades, providing a sense of depth and perspective on the fabric. We’ve also introduced the Oil Painting Collection, which is a recreation of vivid brushstrokes from an oil painting, translated beautifully into embroideries in warm, deep, rich hues such as a stunning new shade in our palette called black cherry, accompanied by seasonal floral motifs. Continuing from our Autumn/Winter ’24 cross-stitched collection, the Cowboy Rose is an intriguing new interpretation of the romantic rose with Drip Rose, a sublime collection with a cross-stitched motif woven in its deconstructed likeness on luxurious linen. This appears in our beautiful asymmetric trench coats in bright hues like deep rust and midnight blue. The Golden Leaf Collection also features a heavenly design in hand-painted gold fabric, which is hand-cut into delicate vines and leaves on luxurious linen. The collection boasts a stunning palette of shades that are stylish yet soothing, ranging from midnight blues and avocado to deep forest greens, black, lake blue, and more.