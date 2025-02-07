Chennai-based Kaveri’s latest edit is in the news for all the right reasons — great silhouettes and a colour palette to match!
In 2011, Kaveri Lalchand embarked on a journey of sartorial innovation, driven by a deeply personal desire to create garments that were as fluid and effortless as they were beautiful — pieces that transcended trends and embraced all shapes and sizes. What began with three skilled tailors in the intimate space of her parents’ backyard in Chennai has evolved into a testament to refined elegance. As the chief designer and heart behind the eponymous brand, Kaveri’s journey was shaped by a search for the perfect garment — one that blended comfort, breathability and beauty without compromise. Lara Dutta, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan, Khushboo, Rani Mukherji and Saira Banu have always been fans of the label and stand testament to Kaveri’s dream. Winter Escape, their latest edit, has been gaining increasing popularity since its release in December, and we catch up with Kaveri to find out more about the collection…
What inspired Winter Escape?
Linen is a versatile fabric that keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. As an all-linen brand, it was an obvious choice to create a winter collection as well. Internationally, linen is always favoured as one of the ideal fabrics for the winter season. We were excited to launch our first-ever winter capsule, utilising this glorious fabric in ways it’s never been done before in India. This collection encompasses a beautiful line of seasonal staples such as trench coats with our signature embroidered embellishments, along with hand-printed silk linings for added warmth. These can be worn as stand-alone garments or paired with other pieces, so you don’t have to compromise on style when the weather changes. This collection was created using premium-quality linen that is heavier and unfolds into a stunning line of wrap dresses, trench coats, jackets, full-sleeve dresses, tops, capes and co-ords.
Are there any motifs, designs, or colours specific to this collection?
One of the stunning design pieces from Winter Escape is from the Waterfall Collection, inspired by a Japanese garden. This design utilises different embroidery techniques with thicker threads, appliqué work with individual leaves and flowers that are cut in different shades, providing a sense of depth and perspective on the fabric. We’ve also introduced the Oil Painting Collection, which is a recreation of vivid brushstrokes from an oil painting, translated beautifully into embroideries in warm, deep, rich hues such as a stunning new shade in our palette called black cherry, accompanied by seasonal floral motifs. Continuing from our Autumn/Winter ’24 cross-stitched collection, the Cowboy Rose is an intriguing new interpretation of the romantic rose with Drip Rose, a sublime collection with a cross-stitched motif woven in its deconstructed likeness on luxurious linen. This appears in our beautiful asymmetric trench coats in bright hues like deep rust and midnight blue. The Golden Leaf Collection also features a heavenly design in hand-painted gold fabric, which is hand-cut into delicate vines and leaves on luxurious linen. The collection boasts a stunning palette of shades that are stylish yet soothing, ranging from midnight blues and avocado to deep forest greens, black, lake blue, and more.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
Work on our next collection for Spring/Summer ’25 is in full swing. We’re excited to use a lot of new, fresh, bright colours for the season. We will also be featuring the Pantone Colour of the Year in the collection, namely mocha mousse, which will be paired and complemented with the bright new colours. The collection will also feature our signature embroideries and appliqués in modern, asymmetric cuts — all easy to wear and easy on the wallet.
INR 10,000 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal