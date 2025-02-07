Gaurav Jai Gupta to showcase his signature metallic sari collection in Chennai

Renowned designer Gaurav Jai Gupta is back to captivate fashion enthusiasts in Chennai with an exclusive showcase of his signature metallic sari collection. With over 15 years of pioneering work in textile design, Gaurav’s innovative approach has continuously redefined the relationship between traditional Indian fabrics and contemporary fashion.

This exhibition celebrates the seamless fusion of Indian handloom techniques with modern silhouettes, spotlighting collections such as The Sky is Mine, Moonrise, and Irreverence. Akaaro has garnered global recognition for its cutting-edge designs that blend heritage with modernity, pushing boundaries and creating fresh, dynamic expressions of textile art.In an exclusive interview, Gaurav reflects on his creative journey, the inspiration behind his iconic collections, and the evolving landscape of Indian textile design.

Q. What was your vision when conceptualising this exhibition?

A. Akaaro has always been about celebrating the essence of Indian handloom while pushing its boundaries to create contemporary, relevant pieces. This exhibition is a showcase of our signature pieces and reflects how textile design in India is evolving — not just as a craft but as a powerful medium of artistic expression that resonates globally.

Q. The collections include The Sky is Mine, Moonrise, and Irreverence. Could you tell us more about the inspiration behind them?

A. The Sky is Mine was inspired by Klein Blue, named after the abstract French artist Yves Klein, who invented this vibrant, intense hue in 1958. I first discovered the colour in 2018 at the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and it took me two years to develop the collection, which was ready just before the pandemic. Moonrise was inspired by the hues and tones of Wes Anderson’s films and was showcased at Lakmé Fashion Week last year.