Sheetal Batra’s latest collection of anarkalis has grand options
Designer Sheetal Batra’s stylised anarkalis are a celebration of timeless elegance and intricate craftsmanship, designed to meld tradition with modernity. For her latest collection, she has used a rich palette of regal colours such as emerald green, deep maroon, royal blue, and soft pastels like blush pink and ivory, each evoking a sense of grandeur. With Kashmiri tilla embroidery being the brand’s signature, Sheetal adds a distinct touch of heritage to each piece made with silk chanderi embellished with pearls, sequins, and zari. The couturier tells us all about the same.
What’s the idea behind this collection?
This collection is a tribute to India’s royal heritage, where we blend traditional artistry with a contemporary sensibility. It’s for the modern woman who holds onto cultural values but embraces current trends. We sought to create pieces that are timeless, yet relevant for today’s celebrations, particularly bridal and festive occasions. Each anarkali is designed to tell a story of grace, poise, and enduring elegance.
Anarkalis at times are unflattering to the frame, making the belly seem like it’s bulging out. What is your take on that?
It’s true that anarkalis, when not designed with attention to detail, can sometimes be overwhelming for certain body types. However, we focus on creating the right balance of fit, flare, and fabric. By using lightweight, fluid fabrics like silk chanderi, and incorporating strategic paneling and waist cinching, we ensure that the silhouette remains flattering and doesn’t add unnecessary volume. Also, how the dupatta is draped plays a crucial role in achieving a balanced, flattering look, further enhancing the overall silhouette.
How do you work around the anarkali styles?
We approach anarkali design with inclusivity and versatility in mind. Our pieces range in length—from knee-length to floor-grazing designs—allowing for diverse styling options. We love experimenting with different cuts, such as empire-line designs or kalidar styles with added panels for structure. We also like to pair our anarkalis with contrasting dupattas or odhnis, which add a fresh twist to the traditional silhouette, making it adaptable for multiple occasions.
What inspires you as a designer?
I draw inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of India, particularly the intricacy of traditional embroidery and the craftsmanship of our artisans. The vibrancy of nature, the rich palette of colours, and the stories embedded in our heritage deeply influence my designs.
What are the bridal wardrobe must-haves?
A classic red or maroon lehenga, a pastel-hued ensemble for daytime functions like mehendi or haldi, a timeless ivory or gold anarkali for post-wedding celebrations or intimate gatherings, comfortable yet elegant separates like a statement kurta and sharara, versatile dupattas, heirloom-inspired jewellery and embroidered juttis.
Tell us about your upcoming collection.
We have two exciting collections coming up: one for spring-summer and another focused on comfortable Indian ethnic wear. The spring-summer collection will be larger in scale, featuring over seven distinct silhouettes, each with its own unique story. Expect more intricate traditional embroideries from various regions of India. The second collection, titled, Rozaana, will focus on creating everyday ethnic wear that’s both comfortable and stylish.