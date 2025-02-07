Stack your style with Hazoorilal Legacy’s Zoori Collection

Hazoorilal Legacy has once again set the bar high with its latest collection, Zoori, which brings a fresh and captivating approach to fine jewellery. The brand embraces a new era by seamlessly blending the old with the new. The result? A stunning collection that embodies the perfect mix of traditional artistry and modern sophistication, amplified by cutting-edge AI technology.
With a dazzling array of necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets, the Zoori collection is all about sparkle and self-expression. From playful pieces to elegant statement jewellery, each item is designed to evoke both classic beauty and contemporary flair. But what really sets Zoori apart is its innovative collaboration with PhotoZoot, an AI-powered creative platform that’s transforming the world of editorial photography. Through this collaboration, the collection comes alive in new, exciting ways, creating an immersive experience that goes beyond just wearing jewellery—it’s about showcasing the art and story behind each piece.
“We wanted the Zoori collection to reflect a perfect balance of classic and modern elements. Each piece is meticulously crafted with our signature craftsmanship while embracing fresh design sensibilities that speak to today’s fashion-forward, contemporary customer,” says Sonal Narang, creative head at Hazoorilal Legacy.
One of the standout features of the Zoori collection is its philosophy of “stacking brilliance”. Far from being just a trend, stacking has become a way for customers to express their individuality. By mixing and matching different pieces — whether it’s stacking rings, layering necklaces, or pairing bracelets — Zoori offers endless possibilities for customisation.
“The collection is designed to be versatile, allowing customers to create a look that’s uniquely their own. Stacking enables a more dynamic way of wearing jewellery. You can express your mood, your style, or even the occasion by combining pieces in new, exciting ways,” says Sonal.
Whether you’re going for a chic, minimalistic vibe or something more bold and extravagant, Zoori allows you to curate the perfect ensemble that complements your personality. The idea of stacking transforms these pieces into a personal statement, making each jewellery item more than just an accessory—it’s an expression of your individuality.
Zoori by Hazoorilal Legacy is more than just a jewellery collection—it’s a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and the endless possibilities of self-expression. Whether you’re layering delicate rings for an everyday look or stacking bracelets for an evening out, each piece offers a way to tell your unique story.
Price starts at Rs 17,000. Available online.
