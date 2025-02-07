This label’s latest collection has timeless silhouettes in warm neutrals

A

It is Rekha — she embodies timeless elegance and a bold sense of individuality, making her an icon in both fashion and film. What sets Rekha apart is her effortless ability to blend traditional and contemporary styles, from her stunning sarees to her modern, daring choices on the red carpet. Her style is never just about following trends but about making them her own. Her love for rich textures, intricate fabrics, and striking silhouettes, combined with her graceful presence, makes her a true fashion inspiration.