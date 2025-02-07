This label’s latest collection has timeless silhouettes in warm neutrals
As effortless clothing label Nouria unveils its latest collection, Echo, we speak with founder-designer Dipti Advait about the same.
Tell us all about your latest collection Echo.
Echo showcases soft, earthy tones—warm neutrals accented with bold prints and solids. The collection uses sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton, silk blends and satin. Textures include intricate pleats and draped fabrics. The silhouettes range from relaxed, oversized shapes to more tailored, structured pieces, offering both fluidity and sophistication.
What’s the idea behind this collection?
It is inspired by the idea of timelessness and the ongoing dialogue between the past, present, and future. The collection celebrates sustainability and craftsmanship, merging modern, minimalist designs with classic elements that evoke a sense of nostalgia. It goes beyond seasons and styles. There’s a focus on materials that are both luxurious and responsible, as well as designs that can be dressed up or down, allowing for versatility in various formal settings.
What are the key womenswear trends this year?
A mix of nostalgia and innovation, key trends include oversized, relaxed silhouettes, tailored minimalist pieces, and a focus on sustainability. There is also a resurgence of ’90s-inspired styles, with slip dresses, oversized blazers, and low-rise trousers making a return. Vibrant colour palettes, including earthy tones and bold metallic accents, are prominent, alongside fabric innovations like eco-friendly materials and textured finishes.
What are the wardrobe must-haves for occasion and party wear?
For occasion and party wear, key wardrobe staples include a versatile tailored blazer, a well-fitted midi dress, and elegant separates like a silk top or pleated skirt. Metallic accents and statement accessories, like bold earrings or a stylish clutch, are essential for elevating any look. A sleek jumpsuit or a beautifully crafted evening gown is a must-have for formal occasions, ensuring sophistication and comfort.
Can you give us an outline of your summer collection?
Our summer collection will stay true to the ethos of Nouria—effortless, empowering, and beautiful. Expect breezy, light fabrics like organic cotton and silk blends, perfect for warmer days. The colour palette will include warm neutrals mixed with pops of vibrant shades, capturing the essence of summer. You’ll see a mix of relaxed, oversized silhouettes alongside more structured, tailored pieces, ensuring comfort and elegance are at the forefront. Soft pleats, draped fabrics, and versatile textures will add an element of flow, perfect for day-to-night looks.
Who is the most stylish woman in your eyes and why?
It is Rekha — she embodies timeless elegance and a bold sense of individuality, making her an icon in both fashion and film. What sets Rekha apart is her effortless ability to blend traditional and contemporary styles, from her stunning sarees to her modern, daring choices on the red carpet. Her style is never just about following trends but about making them her own. Her love for rich textures, intricate fabrics, and striking silhouettes, combined with her graceful presence, makes her a true fashion inspiration.