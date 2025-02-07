This label’s Valentine’s special capsule edit has unique shackets

A

For the longest period of time menswear has been dominated by plain solid shirts and strip/check shirts, that were used for both casual and formal wear by men. In the last five years, menswear shirts are now evolving to become a dynamic blend of style, function, and individuality. The traditional solid colours and check patterns of the past have given way to bold prints, sustainable fabrics, personalised options, and versatile designs that cater to modern lifestyles. Young men today are more experimental and adventurous with their clothing than ever before. They are moving beyond traditional styles and embracing a mix of bold colours, unconventional silhouettes, and unexpected combinations, reflecting a shift towards self-expression and breaking away from rigid fashion norms. Whether it’s layering streetwear with formal wear, experimenting with oversized fits, or embracing non-binary styles, today’s youth are challenging conventional gender norms and embracing fluidity in fashion.