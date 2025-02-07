This label’s Valentine’s special capsule edit has unique shackets
In February’s quiet embrace, THE label’s Valentines special capsule edit, Shoulders of Love, unfolds a tale of unwavering devotion. This collection draws from the essence of a man’s strength—not just as a protector, but as a nurturer who builds a world where love thrives and dreams flourish. An ode to his quiet heroism, the edit celebrates the unspoken language of care and the strength found in vulnerability. Co-founder and designer Arya Goel takes us through the same.
Tell us all about your Valentine’s special capsule edit Shoulders of Love.
In this collection, we have two silhouettes—shirts and shackets. We have introduced shackets, which is a dynamic silhouette between a shirt and a jacket, to provide the right balance between formal and casual wear. Crafted with luxe giza cotton, the breezy charm of cotton linen, and recycled PET fabric, this collection reimagines love as a wearable art. Each piece is adorned with hand paint, handprint techniques, intricate appliques, and abstract hand embroideries and took 26 man hours to make.
How has menswear evolved in terms of designs?
For the longest period of time menswear has been dominated by plain solid shirts and strip/check shirts, that were used for both casual and formal wear by men. In the last five years, menswear shirts are now evolving to become a dynamic blend of style, function, and individuality. The traditional solid colours and check patterns of the past have given way to bold prints, sustainable fabrics, personalised options, and versatile designs that cater to modern lifestyles. Young men today are more experimental and adventurous with their clothing than ever before. They are moving beyond traditional styles and embracing a mix of bold colours, unconventional silhouettes, and unexpected combinations, reflecting a shift towards self-expression and breaking away from rigid fashion norms. Whether it’s layering streetwear with formal wear, experimenting with oversized fits, or embracing non-binary styles, today’s youth are challenging conventional gender norms and embracing fluidity in fashion.
Give us an outline of your summer collection.
It will be all about blending laid back style with refined elegance, inspired by the relaxed vibes of summer holidays in Europe and other sun-soaked destinations. We’re experimenting with pure linen fabric, renowned for its breathability and effortless charm, making it the perfect choice for hot weather while maintaining a polished, sophisticated look. The collection features reimagined silhouettes, including the modern men’s tank top and the versatile cotton shacket.
Who is the most stylish man according to you?
Brad Pitt stands out as the epitome of timeless style, especially for his iconic looks back in the 1990s and 2000s. Brad Pitt mastered the art of blending rugged charm with refined elegance. His ability to embrace bold, unconventional choices while staying true to his authentic persona has made him a style icon.