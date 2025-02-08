Celebrate love with Nek’s timeless bridal jewellery

Weddings are a celebration of love, culture, and family — each element steeped in tradition yet ever-evolving to reflect the personality and preferences of the bride. With Nek’s Wedding Collection, the brand has curated pieces that perfectly capture this delicate balance between timeless heritage and contemporary luxury. For Rushkin Malik, design lead at Nek, the inspiration for the collection comes from the vibrant, centuries-old traditions of Indian weddings —rich rituals and symbols that continuously shape the most sacred moments of our lives.
“We wanted to celebrate this blend of old and new, reflecting timeless motifs from Indian art and architecture, while offering a sleek, contemporary finish that resonates with today’s confident, modern bride,” says Rushkin.
The designs go beyond simply catering to the bride; they honour the people who support and surround her. Each piece is a tribute to family — the unsung heroes who make the wedding day truly unforgettable. “Our jewellery defies age, embraces tradition, and celebrates the essence of Indian weddings — family,” says Rushkin.
Among the standout pieces are the dual-tone designs, which fuse contrasting metal hues like yellow and white gold. These pieces bring a fresh, modern touch to the traditional bridal aesthetic, offering versatility that complements both Indian and Western outfits.
Another highlight is the Guldasta Collection, inspired by the Hindi word for bouquet. This series features delicate floral motifs that evoke the beauty of lush blooms while staying true to modern sensibilities. Each piece is an artful combination of filigree work, gemstone settings, and sleek, contemporary silhouettes. As Rushkin explains, “The flowers are more than decorative elements; they hold sacred importance in Indian weddings. These pieces reflect the skill of traditional Indian craftsmanship, with techniques such as intricate enamel work and stone-setting, yet they incorporate clean lines and lightweight materials to speak to a modern aesthetic,” Rushkin adds.
The pieces are crafted from 18K gold, providing an ideal balance between durability and a rich, lustrous finish. The use of high-quality diamonds and precious gemstones such as rubies, emeralds, and pearls adds depth and brilliance, ensuring that each piece is as enduring as the love it symbolises.
When choosing the perfect pieces, Rushkin offers this advice, “Consider three factors when selecting jewellery — personal style, versatility, and comfort. Choose pieces that reflect your individuality, opt for items that you can wear beyond the wedding day, and make sure they’re comfortable enough for you to move and celebrate freely.”
Price starts at Rs 2,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com