Celebrate love with Nek’s timeless bridal jewellery

Weddings are a celebration of love, culture, and family — each element steeped in tradition yet ever-evolving to reflect the personality and preferences of the bride. With Nek’s Wedding Collection, the brand has curated pieces that perfectly capture this delicate balance between timeless heritage and contemporary luxury. For Rushkin Malik, design lead at Nek, the inspiration for the collection comes from the vibrant, centuries-old traditions of Indian weddings —rich rituals and symbols that continuously shape the most sacred moments of our lives.

“We wanted to celebrate this blend of old and new, reflecting timeless motifs from Indian art and architecture, while offering a sleek, contemporary finish that resonates with today’s confident, modern bride,” says Rushkin.

The designs go beyond simply catering to the bride; they honour the people who support and surround her. Each piece is a tribute to family — the unsung heroes who make the wedding day truly unforgettable. “Our jewellery defies age, embraces tradition, and celebrates the essence of Indian weddings — family,” says Rushkin.