Dress your desi girl in statement pieces from head to toe this V-Day to make it an ultra-special one

This Valentine’s Day, shower your desi girl in hearts — quite literally at that. Imagine a look woven with romance: a red-and-white dream kissed with golden accents, where every detail — be it a billowing sari, a cinching belt, a delicate pendant, comfortable footwear or a statement bag. That’s right… why just gift her flowers and chocolates when you can gift her a themed wardrobe from her favourite brands! Handpicked from the fresh Valentine’s Day 2025 collections just launched this week, these show your love with these heart-etched treasures wrapped in fabric, metal and leather. So go on, let your love story take shape — one heart at a time.
Beginning with Suta Bombay’s Dil Se Hearts red viscose organza sari and with a contrast blouse set! The ensemble boasts white thread embroidered hearts adorning the border and white polka dots across the body while the blouse piece sports off-white and pale maroon checks. For an additional amount, the sari can be altered into a readyto-wear outfit. ₹6,800. Available online.
Top any sari with Cider’s newly launched maroon-red corset strap belt. This accessory, exuding a vintage vibe, is finished with three floral engraved hearts and complemented by aesthetic chain links. ₹1,002. Available online.
Inspired by an 18th-century French padlock, the Whispering White Juicy Mini Love Locket, designed by Misho’s Suhani Parekh, represents everyone’s favourite emoji — a heart. Handcrafted in 24-carat gold plated bronze, the pendant is coated with enamel and strung on a minimal gold chain that is adjustable with loops at 40cm, 45cm and 50cm. ₹6,695. Available online.
Nail the look with Ruby Heartbeat Earrings by Isharya featuring stripes, lined with vibrant red durable enamel and sparkling cubic zirconia stones. Crafted from high-quality brass, these pieces are covered in 0.3 Miron gold plating and protected with a layer of e-coating. ₹2,999. Available online.
The White Pole’s Milena II TWP Cream Bellies is a chic pair of Mary Jane ballet pumps dotted with playful red heart details. The polyurethane leather flats, sporting squared toes, are lined with rogue memory foam insole and a one-inch heel. ₹4,499. Available online.
Palmonas has introduced a Hearts All Over stainless steel bracelet coated with 18-carat gold. Handcrafted with precision, the piece is finished with intricate heart-shaped charms and gold beads embracing the trend of layering bracelets by stacking and interlocking two different chains. ₹2,229. Available online.
Finally, garnish with Miraggio’s limited-edition red faux leather Soul Crossbody Bag. This arm candy features a crinkle texture, a lace-up bow tie and a branded silver-toned charm. The contrasting interior adds a pop of drama along with a detachable strap that allows you to switch it into a handbag. ₹3,999. Available online.