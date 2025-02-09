Women’s ethnic wear brand, W, debuts at New York Fashion Week with a three-part SS ’25 collection

Diving into the capsules, Bold Chic is a striking reinterpretation of Indian fashion, capturing a look that is youthful, fun and effortlessly chic. “The kind of graphics and prints we’ve used are bold and modern — we’ve combined them with stripes, teamed them up with bottoms and even designed sets that could be worn as standalone dresses. These pieces showcase just how versatile our brand is. We’ve taken the dupatta and styled it as a draped bow or even as a scarf. The collection features softer, more feminine elements, but if you look closely at the prints, they have an international essence, inspired by global runway trends,” she elucidates.

On the other hand, The Indian Affair pays homage to artisanal excellence. “Intricate patterns inspired by inlay work in palaces and a vibrant fusion of textures define this collection. Think spaghetti-strap kurtas paired with structured pants and sheer overlay jackets that add a contemporary edge. There’s a colourful aspect of Indianness in these garments, with intricate mirror work and exquisite thread embroidery elevating every piece,” she says.