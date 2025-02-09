Women’s ethnic wear brand, W, debuts at New York Fashion Week with a three-part SS ’25 collection

W, the women’s fashion brand that has revolutionised functional fashion by seamlessly blending contemporary designs with Indian cultural heritage, made history at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This season, NYFW is introducing a special segment titled ‘Made in India’ and W is honoured to be part of this prestigious spotlight on Indian craftsmanship and creativity. As the only Indian ethnic wear brand to debut at NYFW, W will unveil three distinct capsules that celebrate the essence of Indian fashion: The Indian Affair, Bold Chic and The Wedding Drama.
For its much-anticipated debut, W hosted a 20-minute show on February 6 at Sony Hall, Manhattan, where models will showcase 20 curated styles from the SS ’25 collection. “It’s one of the crucial stepping stones for both our Indian and global consumers to gain a perspective on what the brand is all about. We are not just about basic salwar kameez; we have modernised Indian clothing, giving it a completely different avatar — call it an international twist to Indian fashion,” shares Shreyashree, the brand’s design head.
Diving into the capsules, Bold Chic is a striking reinterpretation of Indian fashion, capturing a look that is youthful, fun and effortlessly chic. “The kind of graphics and prints we’ve used are bold and modern — we’ve combined them with stripes, teamed them up with bottoms and even designed sets that could be worn as standalone dresses. These pieces showcase just how versatile our brand is. We’ve taken the dupatta and styled it as a draped bow or even as a scarf. The collection features softer, more feminine elements, but if you look closely at the prints, they have an international essence, inspired by global runway trends,” she elucidates.
On the other hand, The Indian Affair pays homage to artisanal excellence. “Intricate patterns inspired by inlay work in palaces and a vibrant fusion of textures define this collection. Think spaghetti-strap kurtas paired with structured pants and sheer overlay jackets that add a contemporary edge. There’s a colourful aspect of Indianness in these garments, with intricate mirror work and exquisite thread embroidery elevating every piece,” she says.
Finally, The Wedding Drama brings forth regal elegance with a refined touch. “Benarasi weaves, intricate aari work and zardosi embroidery define this line. It’s minimal in its embellishments, yet undeniably grand in its colour palette and craftsmanship,” the design head notes.
While the runway presentation will feature a curated selection of 20 pieces, the SS’25 collection itself boasts an expansive 400-piece range. “For fabrics, we’ve worked extensively with natural cottons, ensuring breathability for a spring-summer collection. Superior-quality viscose fibres enhance comfort for everyday wear and the mainline collection incorporates breezy materials like chiffon and organza to add lightness and fluidity,” she concludes.
₹2,500 onwards. Available across stores soon.