Calvin Klein Collection Fall 2025: Veronica Leoni’s debut at NYFW

Calvin Klein showcased the Fall 2025 Calvin Klein Collection runway show today, marking the brand's return to New York Fashion Week. This event also celebrates Veronica Leoni’s debut as Creative Director, further cementing Calvin Klein’s position as one of the world’s most sought-after lifestyle brands.
The Fall 2025 collection embodies the brand's founding spirit, blending timeless minimalism with modern elegance. Inspired by American beauty, it offers a vision of clothing designed for life, focusing on pure craftsmanship and iconic shapes.
Veronica Leoni, Creative Director for Calvin Klein Collection, expressed, “As a designer, I have always been deeply inspired by Calvin Klein, and this opportunity to continue the brand's legacy is truly special. My aim is to redefine monumental minimalism through shape and craft while staying true to Mr. Klein’s distinct vision."
The collection highlights wardrobe essentials that combine minimalist audacity with self-expression: from coats, trenches, and capes to tailored suits, silk blouses, and square-toed flats. Notably, the collection reimagines the CK One bottle as a clutch, adding a touch of innovation to classic designs. The three key tailoring silhouettes include lean and narrow, loose and cropped, and draped and enveloping. Underwear is also a central theme, woven through pieces like knitted henleys, flowing slip dresses, and relaxed tailoring.
This collection plays with contrasts between purity and expressiveness, where structured cuts give way to intricate embroidery, wild organza, and liquid draping, returning to restrained elegance. Fabric textures vary from dense wool and cashmere to firm gabardine, satin, and soft brushed cotton. The collection’s urban palette includes Calvin Klein’s signature neutrals—black, granite, moongrey, fudge, off-white, and porcelain—accented by unexpected pops of barolo, raspberry, and pale citron.
The intimate show took place at Calvin Klein's iconic global headquarters at 205 West 39th Street in New York City's Garment District. The runway environment was designed to reflect the Calvin Klein Collection’s visual identity, blending the brand’s rich legacy with its innovative future. Plush carpeting, hand-carved with the new Calvin Klein Collection logo, brought the brand's distinctive aesthetic to life on the runway.