Calvin Klein Collection Fall 2025: Veronica Leoni’s debut at NYFW

Calvin Klein showcased the Fall 2025 Calvin Klein Collection runway show today, marking the brand's return to New York Fashion Week. This event also celebrates Veronica Leoni’s debut as Creative Director, further cementing Calvin Klein’s position as one of the world’s most sought-after lifestyle brands.

The Fall 2025 collection embodies the brand's founding spirit, blending timeless minimalism with modern elegance. Inspired by American beauty, it offers a vision of clothing designed for life, focusing on pure craftsmanship and iconic shapes.

Veronica Leoni, Creative Director for Calvin Klein Collection, expressed, “As a designer, I have always been deeply inspired by Calvin Klein, and this opportunity to continue the brand's legacy is truly special. My aim is to redefine monumental minimalism through shape and craft while staying true to Mr. Klein’s distinct vision."