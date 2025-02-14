Collections ‘Laal-e-Dastaan’ and ‘Dastaan-e-Makhmal’ from this popular label celebrate elements dear to Indian fashion!

Have you already started working on your next collection and could you share a bit of information about it?

Yes, we’ve already begun work on our next collection, which is titled Bagh-e-Fleur — a celebration of the eternal beauty of gardens and floral motifs. This collection is inspired by the delicate interplay of nature’s colours and patterns, blending traditional craftsmanship with a fresh, contemporary outlook. Expect to see intricate floral embroideries, hand-painted details and luxurious textiles that bring the essence of blooming gardens to life. The collection will feature a soft yet vibrant palette, capturing the charm of spring blossoms and lush landscapes. Bagh-e-Fleur is designed to embody grace and femininity, offering silhouettes that are fluid, elegant and versatile. We’re excited to share more as the collection unfolds and it promises to be a delightful homage to the beauty of nature.

INR 18,000 onwards. Available online.

