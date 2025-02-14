Collections ‘Laal-e-Dastaan’ and ‘Dastaan-e-Makhmal’ from this popular label celebrate elements dear to Indian fashion!

In 2023, Richa Ahluwalia launched her eponymous label in New Delhi, making a seamless transition from a distinguished career into the world of high fashion. Her creations are a masterful celebration of India’s rich heritage, where traditional handcraftsmanship meets the refinement of luxurious fabrics. Richa’s designs are not merely garments; they are works of art — timeless, sophisticated and undeniably chic. Each piece speaks of an elevated elegance, meticulously crafted for the modern woman who appreciates both heritage and high fashion. It comes as no surprise that such exquisite creations have already captivated the fashion elite. Actress Mrunal Thakur graced the spotlight in their Nehmat Lehenga, with intricate rosegold mukaish work, a testament to Richa’s exceptional craftsmanship. Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh also dazzled in their Minori Lehenga, its metallic sequins and zardosi embroidery on silk velvet a striking fusion of opulence and modernity. We catch up with Richa Ahluwalia, who has established herself as a designer whose work transcends time, to talk about her latest collections, Laal-e-Dastaan and Dastaan-e-Makhmal.
Tell us about the new edits?
The new collections are a celebration of timeless elegance and grandeur, crafted especially for winter weddings and the vibrant bridal scene. They draw inspiration from the opulence of traditional zardosi embroidery, which has been meticulously reimagined for the modern bride while staying deeply rooted in heritage. Designed for the festive season, the collection features a rich array of luxurious fabrics, including velvet, benarasi silks, tissue and pure silks. Laal-e-Dastaan is a tribute to the timeless allure of red, while Dastaan-e-Makhmal is a poetic ode to the luxurious charm of velvet.
Are there any motifs or designs specific to these collections?
Yes, these collections feature a stunning array of motifs and designs that are both distinctive and deeply rooted in tradition. Key elements include floral motifs — celebrating nature’s elegance, with the collection showcasing detailed, hand-crafted multi-floral shapes brought to life through intricate zardosi embroidery; and architecture-inspired patterns — drawing inspiration from architectural details, the designs incorporate symmetrical and ornamental patterns, reflecting the grandeur of heritage monuments.
Do take us through the colour palette used in these collections?
The colour palette for these collections is a harmonious blend of rich, bold hues and timeless neutrals, carefully curated to capture the essence of festive and wedding celebrations. Expect shades of red, orange, olive, midnight blue, ivory and black.
What silhouettes can we look forward to?
The collections offer a versatile range of silhouettes, perfect for festive occasions and weddings. You can look forward to lehengas — from bridal to festive styles, designed to capture the grandeur of celebrations with intricate detailing and luxurious fabrics; anarkalis — flowing, elegant and timeless, ideal for formal events and wedding functions; saris — classic drapes reimagined with contemporary touches, perfect for both traditional and modern aesthetics; kurta sets — versatile and chic ensembles that blend comfort with sophistication, suitable for a variety of festive events; and jalabiyas — graceful and breezy, these silhouette bring a global, relaxed elegance to the collection, making them ideal for intimate gatherings and festive soirées.
Have you already started working on your next collection and could you share a bit of information about it?
Yes, we’ve already begun work on our next collection, which is titled Bagh-e-Fleur — a celebration of the eternal beauty of gardens and floral motifs. This collection is inspired by the delicate interplay of nature’s colours and patterns, blending traditional craftsmanship with a fresh, contemporary outlook. Expect to see intricate floral embroideries, hand-painted details and luxurious textiles that bring the essence of blooming gardens to life. The collection will feature a soft yet vibrant palette, capturing the charm of spring blossoms and lush landscapes. Bagh-e-Fleur is designed to embody grace and femininity, offering silhouettes that are fluid, elegant and versatile. We’re excited to share more as the collection unfolds and it promises to be a delightful homage to the beauty of nature.
