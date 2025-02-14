Neon Market in Bengaluru is hosting this Delhi-based streetwear brand for a three-day pop-up

But Invasions, Volume 2 isn’t just about shopping. he event is designed to be a festival of its own, offering visitors an immersive experience that extends far beyond racks of clothing. “ While selling clothes is our core focus, we also want to create an unforgettable experience for those attending. e don’t want visitors to simply browse and leave; we want to transform this into a fullscale mini-festival.” With this in mind, Fetus is curating a series of exciting events at the venue, including a live tattoo artist, free Fetus merchandise giveaways and a gaming tournament where winners will walk away with exclusive Fetus gear. Neon Market will also be curating a special menu to complement the pop-up, ensuring a multi-sensory experience for attendees. The festivities will culminate in a high-energy DJ set by antana, closing out the event in true intergalactic fashion.

And what’s next for Fetus? If Invasions, Volume 2 proves to be a hit, the brand is open to expanding its presence in Bengaluru. “If this pop-up proves successful, there is a possibility that we may explore a long-term retail partnership with Neon Market,” he hints. Fetus is not just about streetwear enthusiasts — but the founders are in the process of evolving into a full-fledged experiential entertainment company. “Content is going to play a major role in our journey. We have plans for a graphic novel based on Fetus and in the future, we’d love to explore the possibility of developing a fully realised animated film,” he signs off.

₹3,800 onwards. At Indiranagar and online. February 14-16.