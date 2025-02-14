Neon Market in Bengaluru is hosting this Delhi-based streetwear brand for a three-day pop-up
Delhi -based narrative - driven streetwear brand, Fetus, is set to descend upon engaluru with its signature blend of fashion, culture and technology in an immersive three-day pop-up at a multibrand store and restaurant, eon Market. Titled Invasions, Volume 2, the event promises a full-fledged experience beyond just retail and Asian delicacies, bringing the brand’s signature cosmic story-telling and web-driven vision to a whole new audience.
The brand revolves around an out-of-this-world protagonist — an alien entity named Fetus — who is exiled from his home planet, now navigating his way through Earth, specifically Delhi. The brand’s identity is deeply entrenched in themes of nonconformity and mythology, with each collection known as chapters — like Kins, Reveries and Defiance — weaving an intricate sci-fi-inspired narra - tive through fashion, accessories and even NFTs.
“We centre around a fictional alien character and we are crafting storylines around him, integrating our garments into these narratives,” shares Arvind Narayan, co-founder and co-curator of the pop-up. “For instance, one of the pieces represents the uniform worn by inhabitants of his home planet, while another is the outfit of a character he has encountered on his space journey.” Each garment has its own unique story and these pieces and all of the information behind them can be explored in detail on their dedicated website.
Since its inception, Fetus has released five chapters, each offering a glimpse into the unfolding journey of its protagonist. The garments — ranging from shirts, tops, outerwear and jackets to bottomwear, co-ords and collectables — carry a distinct cosmos-meetsalien aesthetic. Every purchase is shipped in a signature tinbox, accompanied by a manifesto pin, an art book and a poster.
Now, for Invasions, Volume 2, the brand makes its way to engaluru’s eon Market, a space chosen due to a shared foundation of narrative spaces making it a natural fit to collaborate on this event. “ We believe the audience Neon Market attracts, aligns perfectly with our target demographic. As a brand primarily based in elhi, our previous event took place there, but this time, we are bringing it to Bengaluru, where we have a strong customer base. We receive a significant number of orders from Bengaluru and we see a lot of synergy between us and Neon Market, as both are deeply rooted in culture and community,” he reveals.
The pop-up will showcase an exclusive curation of pieces from the brand’s latest chapter, Fetch, with a special focus on breathable, easy-to-wear styles suited for Bengaluru’s climate. “We are bringing a range of -shirts and lowers, most of which are from our latest chapter, Fetch. The first part of this chapter was launched in October and the second in November. The story follows our character embarking on a space adventure with his pet — hence the name Fetch, inspired by the way one calls a dog to retrieve something. One of the garments from this chapter is a prison uniform,” Arvind shares.
But Invasions, Volume 2 isn’t just about shopping. he event is designed to be a festival of its own, offering visitors an immersive experience that extends far beyond racks of clothing. “ While selling clothes is our core focus, we also want to create an unforgettable experience for those attending. e don’t want visitors to simply browse and leave; we want to transform this into a fullscale mini-festival.” With this in mind, Fetus is curating a series of exciting events at the venue, including a live tattoo artist, free Fetus merchandise giveaways and a gaming tournament where winners will walk away with exclusive Fetus gear. Neon Market will also be curating a special menu to complement the pop-up, ensuring a multi-sensory experience for attendees. The festivities will culminate in a high-energy DJ set by antana, closing out the event in true intergalactic fashion.
And what’s next for Fetus? If Invasions, Volume 2 proves to be a hit, the brand is open to expanding its presence in Bengaluru. “If this pop-up proves successful, there is a possibility that we may explore a long-term retail partnership with Neon Market,” he hints. Fetus is not just about streetwear enthusiasts — but the founders are in the process of evolving into a full-fledged experiential entertainment company. “Content is going to play a major role in our journey. We have plans for a graphic novel based on Fetus and in the future, we’d love to explore the possibility of developing a fully realised animated film,” he signs off.
₹3,800 onwards. At Indiranagar and online. February 14-16.