This Valentine’s Day, designer Shradha Murarka unveils her new edit Sphere with four looks in red on the gorgeous actor Sauraseni Maitra
Gorgeous, elegant, subtle—whatever your language of love when it comes to fashion, Valentine’s Day is the time to put on your best show. Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, homegrown and global labels alike have unveiled an eclectic array of sartorial options to turn your V-Day into a glam affair. Among them is couturier Shradha Murarka’s label, Vizyon. Known for its ritzy silhouettes that break stereotypes and push fashion boundaries with a subtle, elegant nudge, the label has come up with Sphere: A Love Letter to Spring/Summer 2025.
“As the season of love is here, so does a fresh wave of fashion. Sphere is a celebration of movement, fluidity, and bold femininity. Think dramatic drapes, hypnotic prints, and an unapologetic embrace of colour—because why whisper when you can make a statement?” states Shradha.
She unveils her collection with Indulge on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, with four exclusive looks in red, flaunted by none other than the bold and beautiful actor Sauraseni Maitra.
Excerpts from the chat.
What’s Sphere all about?
This season, we’re embracing bold prints and vibrant hues, with a palette that swings between fiery vermillion, deep purples, warm mocha tones, and the ever-chic soft ivory—a true homage to the energy of spring. Expect flowy kaftans that make you feel like a modern-day goddess, structured drapes that command attention, and pieces that move with the body, exuding effortless elegance. Luxe textures reign supreme, with airy silks, sheer tulles, and soft crepes, all meticulously crafted to elevate your summer wardrobe.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
It’s all about fluidity, femininity, and fierce individuality. Sphere is a mood—fresh, effortless, and quietly powerful. It’s designed for the woman who moves through life with grace but never fades into the background.
Valentine’s is all about red and its many shades. How can one break the monotony with other accents?
Red may own the spotlight on Valentine’s, but the real magic happens in contrast styling. Add a touch of metallic gold or silver—a statement belt, bold heels, or even a shimmering bag to keep things playful. Experiment with brooches, sequins, and floral appliqué to introduce texture and intrigue. Layering different shades of red with deep oxblood, blush pink, or even rich mocha can add a sophisticated twist.
What will be the summer trends?
The summer style forecast is all about fluidity, subtle opulence, and effortless elegance. Gone are the days of over-the-top embellishments—this season is all about understated sparkle and minimalistic luxury. Easy, breezy silhouettes that feel like second skin—like flowy maxis, kaftans, and relaxed tailoring—will trend. So will a hint of shimmer—not loud, not flashy, but soft, diffused, and natural, like sunlit dewdrops on fabric. Delicate stone embellishments, whether densely packed or lightly scattered, will add texture without overpowering. Whisper-light layering—where sheer organza overlays and soft tulles create depth and movement—will also make rounds. Try a mix of matte and glossy textures—silks paired with subtle metallics or soft velvets for unexpected contrast.
According to you, what are the party and occasion wardrobe must-haves?
A well-structured black dress, a perfect red dress, a statement sequin number, metallic golds and silvers, solid-coloured pieces, and a classic pair of denim.
What’s the next collection you’re working on?
We’re already crafting something bold, unexpected, and refreshingly new. Expect a play between structured and fluid elements, textured fabrics with tactile depth, and an interplay of movement and form. It’s still under wraps, but one thing’s for sure, it will push the boundaries of modern femininity while staying true to the effortless elegance that defines Vizyon.
Actor Sauraseni Maitra is not just one of the most stunning faces in Tollywood—she’s also known for speaking her mind like no one else. So, when the conversation turned to love on the sidelines of the photoshoot, it was bound to be refreshingly candid.
Here are some excerpts.
What is love?
Should I be Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and say, Pyar dosti hai (Love is friendship)? Love is the truest emotion, coming in so many forms. It’s pure, deep, and sometimes even makes your heart bleed. It can be for your parents, pets, friends—I wouldn’t want to restrict it to just its romantic identity. I’ve had plenty of Galentine’s Days, celebrating love with all my girls!
Are you seeing someone?
Yes, I am.
What is the most romantic thing you have done for your partner?
There were a couple of times when we had arguments, and he had to leave for work in another city. On one occasion, I didn’t think twice—I spontaneously booked a ticket and followed him, just to be with him.
On another occasion, I had made a mistake. So, I got around 15 roses, decorated the entire house with rose petals and candles—just like in the movies! I even got a little cake with “I am sorry” written on it.
Which character from a love story would you want to be?
I think I’m living my own character. I’m very happy being Sauraseni in Sauraseni’s love story.
What is your take on infidelity? Is it a deal breaker?
Had you asked me this three years ago, I would have said yes—infidelity, in any form, is absolutely a deal breaker. But the more I age, the more I realise that emotional infidelity is where I draw the line. No one wishes for infidelity in their relationships. Keeping that in mind, we cannot always be idealistic. No relationship is perfect. When I give my heart to someone, I give them my all. If that person doesn’t respect my trust and beliefs, that’s enough for me to end it.
Love is the truest emotion, coming in so many forms. It’s pure, deep, and sometimes even makes your heart bleed. It can be for your parents, pets, friends —I wouldn’t want to restrict it to just its romantic identity —Sauraseni Maitra
What is your favourite cheesy pick up line?
The Diwali joke. It goes like this — How are you even allowed outside this Diwali? You are a bomb! (laughs)
Which is the most romantic place?
For many, it’s Paris—but I fought constantly in Paris! For me, it’s London. There’s something in the air there. I’m a huge fan of the city’s vibe, history, and culture. I had someone to hold my hand, and we walked through the entire city—which, in my opinion, is the best way to truly know a place. I also love our very own Prinsep Ghat—it’s an evergreen romantic spot.
What do you look for in a man?
Honesty. Also, intellect is important too, and he needs to be a caregiver with a big heart, someone you can depend upon, not financially, but trust wise.
Do looks matter for you?
Not at all. Being in the glam industry, this is the last thing I care about. Looks are going to fade away, what will remain forever would be the beauty of the heart. But definitely I would want my partner to be healthy and fit.
Who is your celebrity crush?
It’s always Shah Rukh Khan.
Do you believe in love at first sight?
Never. You can like a person at first sight, but love can’t happen at first sight.
What is the best love advice you have ever got?
Love is about understanding each other, respecting each other, and a lot of compromises that you make for each other. People say love is about sacrifices, but I believe it’s more about adjustments. It’s very important that your partner should be your go-to person for everything. I don’t want to hide anything from him. When I am not acting, I remove the cloak because I want to be transparent, and I hope the other person is equally transparent.
Do you share secrets?
Oh yes, even the most embarrassing ones that nobody else knows! He knows all my weird habits and knows all my ten different personalities.
How do you deal with heartbreaks?
I’m not going to be philosophical about it—I mourn, cry, and then throw myself into work. I stay in denial for the longest time, and then one day, I call my friend, howl, watch Kal Ho Naa Ho, eat ice cream, and move on.
Would you propose someone or wait to be proposed to?
Either way works, I wouldn’t mind proposing.
When are you getting married?
Definitely not on the cards right now. As they say, I am dating my career now (laughs).
What are your plans this Valentine’s Day?
I have no plans. We will order pizza and watch something good together.
How do you see the Bengali entertainment industry evolving?
I think we need to move past frequent strikes—less disruption, more work. We have so many talented actors like Prosenjit Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, and Parambrata Chatterjee, who are working not just here but nationally. I, too, have quite a few national projects in my kitty. The Bengali diaspora is eager to watch our films, and we need to promote our work more. It’s time Bengali films get their glory back.
What are your plans for 2025? Tell us about your upcoming projects.
I just want to keep learning, observing, and be more disciplined. Two of my projects just released—Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichu Nei and Sweet Dreams on Hotstar. I also have Amar Boss, Jazz City, and Saali Mohabbat, produced by Manish Malhotra and directed by Tisca Chopra.
Pictures: Somnath Roy
Styling: Poulami Gupta
Hair: Mousumi Chhetri
Makeup: Baban Islam
Location Courtesy: Hashtag Kolkata