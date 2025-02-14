This Valentine’s Day, designer Shradha Murarka unveils her new edit Sphere with four looks in red on the gorgeous actor Sauraseni Maitra

Gorgeous, elegant, subtle—whatever your language of love when it comes to fashion, Valentine’s Day is the time to put on your best show. Whether you’re a minimalist or a maximalist, homegrown and global labels alike have unveiled an eclectic array of sartorial options to turn your V-Day into a glam affair. Among them is couturier Shradha Murarka’s label, Vizyon. Known for its ritzy silhouettes that break stereotypes and push fashion boundaries with a subtle, elegant nudge, the label has come up with Sphere: A Love Letter to Spring/Summer 2025.

“As the season of love is here, so does a fresh wave of fashion. Sphere is a celebration of movement, fluidity, and bold femininity. Think dramatic drapes, hypnotic prints, and an unapologetic embrace of colour—because why whisper when you can make a statement?” states Shradha.

She unveils her collection with Indulge on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, with four exclusive looks in red, flaunted by none other than the bold and beautiful actor Sauraseni Maitra.

Excerpts from the chat.