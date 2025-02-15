Archana Jaju’s Ocean collection: A tribute to marine life

When Archana Jaju embarked on a life-changing dive trip in 2022, she never expected to come back as a new person. The deep blue sea, teeming with life and mystery, profoundly transformed her perspective. With a newfound reverence for the ocean, Archana translated this profound experience into her latest prêt collection, Ocean. Featuring intricate Kalamkari hand-painting and delicate fabric textures, the collection encapsulates the beauty, fragility, and energy of life beneath the waves.
“The ocean is more than a visual experience—it’s an emotional one,” she says, recalling her transformative dive. “Ocean came to life as a way to express the fluidity of water, the resilience of marine life, and the delicate ecosystems below the surface. Each piece embodies the poetry of the ocean.”
The collection is an ode to both the ocean’s serene beauty and the pressing need to protect its vulnerable creatures. She uses flowing fabrics like chanderi, organza, and light silks to emulate the ocean’s languid sway, while the jewel-like embellishments mimic the glimmering life forms within its depths. The collection’s standout feature is its use of eco-friendly organic dyes and traditional techniques, ensuring that the designs remain as sustainable as they are stunning.
Each garment in Ocean tells a different story— of marine life, of love for the planet, and of hope for preservation. The collection features endangered species such as the tranquil Green Sea Turtle and the majestic North Atlantic Right Whale. With every brushstroke, she brings these creatures to life through hand-painted Kalamkari, ensuring that their stories are not forgotten.
“The Green Sea Turtle and North Atlantic Right Whale are symbols of survival, adaptation, and vulnerability. We wanted to capture their beauty and significance, so each piece becomes a reminder of what we stand to lose if we don’t protect these magnificent creatures,” she says.
The art of Kalamkari, a traditional Indian technique that Archana has long revered, plays a pivotal role in the collection. “Kalamkari is more than an art form—it’s a storytelling medium. We worked with master artisans who have honed this technique for generations. The process is labour-intensive and involves natural, plant-based dyes, which makes each piece unique and environmentally conscious,” she says.
Archana’s use of embellishments is inspired by the ocean’s iridescent beauty. The collection’s intricately embroidered textures, such as French knots and Katha stitches, evoke the dynamic movement of the sea. “The ocean is filled with iridescence—light bouncing off water, coral reefs shimmering,” she shares. “I wanted to capture that energy and fluidity with jewel-like embellishments that mimic bioluminescence and the organic forms of underwater life.”
The flowing silhouettes, including co-ord sets, dresses, and jackets, perfectly capture the essence of the ocean’s ability to transform.
Through Ocean, Jaju aims to marry traditional craftsmanship with modern fashion while raising awareness for environmental sustainability. “Fashion is a visual and emotional expression. It has the power to tell stories and create change. Ocean is more than just fashion; it’s a call for conservation, a reminder of the importance of preserving our environment,” she adds.
Every piece in the collection serves as both a celebration of nature’s beauty and a gentle nudge toward action.
Price starts at Rs 14,999. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin