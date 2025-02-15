Archana Jaju’s Ocean collection: A tribute to marine life

When Archana Jaju embarked on a life-changing dive trip in 2022, she never expected to come back as a new person. The deep blue sea, teeming with life and mystery, profoundly transformed her perspective. With a newfound reverence for the ocean, Archana translated this profound experience into her latest prêt collection, Ocean. Featuring intricate Kalamkari hand-painting and delicate fabric textures, the collection encapsulates the beauty, fragility, and energy of life beneath the waves.

“The ocean is more than a visual experience—it’s an emotional one,” she says, recalling her transformative dive. “Ocean came to life as a way to express the fluidity of water, the resilience of marine life, and the delicate ecosystems below the surface. Each piece embodies the poetry of the ocean.”

The collection is an ode to both the ocean’s serene beauty and the pressing need to protect its vulnerable creatures. She uses flowing fabrics like chanderi, organza, and light silks to emulate the ocean’s languid sway, while the jewel-like embellishments mimic the glimmering life forms within its depths. The collection’s standout feature is its use of eco-friendly organic dyes and traditional techniques, ensuring that the designs remain as sustainable as they are stunning.