Designer Kunal Anil Tanna’s new edit stems from chaotic joy
Couturier Kunal Anil Tanna’s designs stand for timeless minimalism, with stylishly constructed sharp silhouettes flaunting meticulous texturing and colour detailing. His unique design approach makes him popular among an eclectic range of fashion-conscious men, including the likes of Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aryan, and Vicky Kaushal among others. The NIFT Mumbai alumnus, Kunal’s latest collection, Ramé, too, exudes the same charm and class. The designer takes us through the edit.
What’s Ramé all about?
Ramé, is an ode to the chaos of joy and the emotions a man experiences at the threshold of a new chapter. It features an exclusive lineup of classic silhouettes with a contemporary edge, designed for the festive season. The palette includes regal hues such as deep maroons, midnight blues, and earthy golds, complemented by textures that balance shimmer and subtlety. Crafted with signature textures and premium fabrics like handwoven silks and luxurious blends, the collection features structured cuts, traditional bandhgalas, modern kurtas, and tailored jackets.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
Ramé draws inspiration from the myriad of emotions that accompany life’s transitions—excitement, joy, and a hint of insecurity. The collection mirrors this emotional chaos through its design language, balancing structured forms with dynamic textures. It captures the spirit of the urban Indian man who seeks sophistication with a touch of festive flamboyance.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Unlike the previous collections that focused on restrained minimalism, Ramé celebrates festive exuberance with an added sparkle. The silhouettes are more daring yet rooted in tradition, offering a bold take on festive menswear. The textures and shimmering accents are a departure from the subdued palettes and tones seen in earlier designs.
How do you approach sustainability?
Sustainability is integral to our design ethos. For Ramé, we’ve incorporated handwoven textiles and worked closely with artisans to minimise fabric waste. By focusing on timeless designs and durable materials, the collection promotes longevity in fashion, encouraging a move away from disposable trends.
What inspires you as a designer?
My inspiration stems from the human experience—our emotions, transitions, and cultural narratives. This collection, for example, is inspired by the chaos of joy and the beauty that lies in embracing imperfections. Music, art, and everyday moments also play a significant role in shaping my vision.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
I admire Rohit Bal for his maximalist design language and ability to merge tradition with innovation. His work resonates with my belief in creating versatile pieces that tell a story and stand the test of time. I also love Tom Ford, whose understated elegance and minimalist aesthetics I strive to emulate.
Tell us about your summer collection.
Our upcoming spring-summer collection will revolve around lightweight, breathable fabrics with a focus on soft pastels and vibrant florals. Expect fluid silhouettes like draped kurtas, relaxed jackets, and deconstructed layering that transition seamlessly from day to evening. The collection will blend minimalism with playful accents, perfect for summer weddings and celebrations.