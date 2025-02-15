Designer Neha Mehra’s new collection, ‘Mela’, is a vivid mix of ethnic silhouettes
Couturier Neha Mehra’s eponymous label stands for timeless, elegant pieces that combine intricate hand-embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and thoughtful craftsmanship across both couture and pret collections. Her signature hand-embroidered ensembles reflect her meticulous attention to detail and passion for storytelling through fabric and that’s true for her latest collection, Mela, too. We speak with the designer in detail.
What’s Mela about?
Mela is a vibrant fusion of Indian styles defined by a bold and eye-catching colour scheme, featuring saffron yellow and sindhuri (vermilion) red, which evokes the warmth and energy of Indian culture. A touch of sand beige adds a subtle, earthy balance to it, creating a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary hues. The collection includes fluid kaftans, structured co-ord sets, and elegantly draped pre-stitched saris, striking a balance between classic Indian craftsmanship and contemporary style. It features an exquisite range of fabrics, including soft georgettes and airy cotton mulls that enhance elegance while ensuring comfort and effortless movement.
How is this collection different from your previous collections?
Mela marks a significant evolution in our design philosophy. It’s rooted in Rajasthan’s cultural vibrancy and has a different colour palette and features soft, breathable, and luxurious textiles. This collection represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and exploring new ideas while staying true to our roots.
How difficult is it for a label to stand out in the market?
Standing out requires unique designs while maintaining brand identity. We focus on innovation in silhouettes, textiles, craftsmanship, and storytelling to carve our niche in the industry. Staying true to our vision while adapting to evolving fashion trends helps us make an impact.
How do you include sustainability in your designs?
Sustainability is integral to our process. We incorporate it through zero-waste designs, timeless and high quality pieces, eco-friendly fabrics, and upcycled materials. By prioritising conscious craftsmanship, we ensure that our designs are both stylish and responsible.
What’s trending in occasion wear this summer?
Key trends will include sustainable styles, relaxed suiting, kaftans, and co-ord sets.
What are the must-have pieces to elevate fusion wear?
Some must-haves for effortless fusion wear are peplum tops, tunic dresses, and denim crop tops. These versatile pieces add a modern twist to traditional aesthetics.
Can you share the details of your upcoming collection?
We are currently working on our Spring-Summer edit, which will feature pastel-hued, ready-to-wear easy separates and kaftans- perfect for effortless elegance.