Designer Neha Mehra’s new collection, ‘Mela’, is a vivid mix of ethnic silhouettes

A

Mela is a vibrant fusion of Indian styles defined by a bold and eye-catching colour scheme, featuring saffron yellow and sindhuri (vermilion) red, which evokes the warmth and energy of Indian culture. A touch of sand beige adds a subtle, earthy balance to it, creating a harmonious blend of traditional and contemporary hues. The collection includes fluid kaftans, structured co-ord sets, and elegantly draped pre-stitched saris, striking a balance between classic Indian craftsmanship and contemporary style. It features an exquisite range of fabrics, including soft georgettes and airy cotton mulls that enhance elegance while ensuring comfort and effortless movement.