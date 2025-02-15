Embrace Spring with Teejh's floral mulmul saris

Each detail in the collection tells a story. The intricate hand-painted florals and embroidered daisies are central to the design, adding a delicate yet bold touch. Satish explains, “The process begins with sketches inspired by natural blooms like daisies and sunflowers. The hand-painted florals are meticulously crafted to capture the vibrancy of Spring, while the embroidery adds depth and texture.” The daisies, scattered playfully or arranged in floral bouquets, create movement, bringing the designs to life.

Mulmul fabric, known for its lightweight and airy feel, was the natural choice for this collection. Maya shares, “Mulmul embodies comfort and elegance, which are essential for Spring and Summer. Its soft texture allows the florals to stand out while providing an effortless, flowy silhouette.” This fabric complements the delicate floral designs, creating pieces that feel as fresh and light as the season itself.

The embroidered daisies are a key feature of the collection. Satish explains, “Daisies symbolise innocence, purity, and joy. We chose them because they capture the breezy, uplifting vibe we wanted to convey. Their simplicity adds a whimsical charm, while the intricate embroidery brings sophistication and elegance.” These playful yet refined details make each sari truly special.

The Feeling Like a Phool collection is designed for anyone who loves to embrace nature’s beauty in their wardrobe. Maya envisions women wearing these saris for a variety of occasions, from Holi celebrations to casual summer brunches and family picnics. “These saris shine the brightest at garden parties, festive gatherings, or any casual outing where comfort meets style,” she adds.

Looking ahead, Teejh continues to explore the beauty of India’s heritage and nature. Satish shares, “Our design philosophy blends simplicity, comfort, and traditional elements with a modern twist. We’re excited to explore occasion-specific designs and new materials in our upcoming collections, pushing creative boundaries while staying true to our roots.”

Price starts at Rs 2,189.

Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com