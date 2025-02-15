Embrace winter with Lakshita’s fusion collection

Lakshita is all set to embrace the winter season with its latest collection, Winter Wonderland. Inspired by the charm of snow-covered landscapes and the festive allure of European Christmas markets, this collection is designed for the modern, well-travelled woman who dares to express her individuality with style.

The vision behind the Winter Wonderland collection comes from the designer’s desire to combine the ethereal beauty of winter with the richness of Indian artistry. “The Winter Wonderland collection encapsulates international winter aesthetics fused with the sophistication of Indian craftsmanship. It’s crafted for women with a fearless sense of style, drawing inspiration from snow-draped landscapes and the holiday cheer of European markets,” says Sachin Kharbanda, co-founder of Lakshita.

One of the standout pieces in the collection is the introduction of shackets, a hybrid garment that blends the utility of a jacket with the comfort of a shirt. “The shacket offers the perfect structure and comfort, adapting effortlessly to diverse occasions and climates,” Sachin explains.