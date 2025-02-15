Embrace winter with Lakshita’s fusion collection

Lakshita is all set to embrace the winter season with its latest collection, Winter Wonderland. Inspired by the charm of snow-covered landscapes and the festive allure of European Christmas markets, this collection is designed for the modern, well-travelled woman who dares to express her individuality with style.
The vision behind the Winter Wonderland collection comes from the designer’s desire to combine the ethereal beauty of winter with the richness of Indian artistry. “The Winter Wonderland collection encapsulates international winter aesthetics fused with the sophistication of Indian craftsmanship. It’s crafted for women with a fearless sense of style, drawing inspiration from snow-draped landscapes and the holiday cheer of European markets,” says Sachin Kharbanda, co-founder of Lakshita.
One of the standout pieces in the collection is the introduction of shackets, a hybrid garment that blends the utility of a jacket with the comfort of a shirt. “The shacket offers the perfect structure and comfort, adapting effortlessly to diverse occasions and climates,” Sachin explains.
The materials selected for this collection are just as thoughtfully curated. With the use of luxurious suede, brushed wool, and quilted fabrics, the Winter Wonderland collection balances both style and practicality. “Suede offers a refined richness, while brushed wool provides warmth without the bulk. Quilted fabrics provide additional insulation, ensuring that every piece is as functional as it is beautiful,” he says.
What truly sets this collection apart is the way it blends two contrasting yet complementary influences — the festive charm of European winter markets and the warmth of Indian traditions. “The crisp, structured styles and muted colour palettes of European winters are juxtaposed with the bold textures and intricate craftsmanship of India. This fusion speaks to modern women who navigate both the global and local, merging sophisticated European influences with the artisanal warmth of Indian design,” says Sachin.
For the modern, multifaceted woman, especially those on the go, this collection offers an ideal winter travel wardrobe. The combination of functionality and style makes it perfect for fluctuating temperatures. “Whether you’re attending a formal event or escaping to the countryside, the designs allow for easy layering, ensuring warmth and comfort while maintaining a polished look,” he explains. The collection’s ability to transition seamlessly between various climates and occasions embodies the dynamic lifestyle of today’s woman, whether she’s a professional, adventurer, or hostess.
Price starts at Rs 2,500. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com