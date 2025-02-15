This brand’s all-black, leather-infused masculine collection redefines modern luxury streetwear
Founder-designer Shubh Goyal’s ready-to-wear label, Fierce London, unveils its summer collection, Fierce Ascendancy—a fearless declaration of power, rebellion, and dominance. This all-black, leather-infused, masculine collection redefines modern luxury streetwear. Every piece embodies boldness, precision, and a relentless drive for sophistication, created for those who refuse to blend in. Shubh takes us through the same.
What inspired this collection?
The collection draws inspiration from the urban monarchs of today—those who rule their world with an iron will and an undeniable presence. It celebrates the convergence of grit and grandeur, inspired by the relentless energy of London’s streets, the sleek opulence of luxury sports cars, and the unapologetic attitude of those who dare to be legendary.
What are the styles that will rule Western wear this year?
Western wear is stepping into an era of unapologetic luxury. Expect structured tailoring, bold monochromes, oversized silhouettes, and opulent fabrics like leather and velvet dominating the scene. Accessories will be statement-driven, from architectural jewellery to oversized belts. This is the year of power dressing—where every detail exudes confidence and exclusivity.
What inspires your designs?
Inspiration flows from power itself. Fierce London designs are driven by the audacity of those who break the mould—innovators, visionaries, and rebels. Our pieces are inspired by the architectural brilliance of London, the energy of youth, and the luxury of rare, refined materials. Every design tells a story of boldness, sophistication, and a relentless pursuit of greatness.
How do you approach sustainability?
Sustainability is a non-negotiable facet of true luxury. Our approach intertwines responsibility with refinement—using ethically sourced materials, low-impact production methods, and timeless designs that transcend seasons. Our collections are made to last, ensuring that our commitment to quality also serves as a commitment to the planet.
What are the other collections you are working on?
Our brand is always pushing boundaries. Alongside Fierce Ascendancy, we are developing a women’s collection that fuses bold femininity with high-octane glamour. Additionally, we are exploring limited-edition capsule collections inspired by rare cultural influences, ensuring every release is an iconic statement.
What are your plans for the label?
We want to become one of the most formidable forces in global luxe fashion with unparalleled designs, expanding into bespoke accessories, fragrances, and even exclusive collaborations. Our label will remain synonymous with boldness, opulence, and undeniable prestige—elevating the concept of luxury streetwear to unparalleled heights.
Who is the best dressed celeb according to you?
The title belongs to Zendaya—her ability to effortlessly embody bold, boundary-breaking looks while maintaining an air of refined elegance is unparalleled. She represents the spirit of fierce London: Fearless, iconic, and always one step ahead of the curve.