This wedding edit is inspired by a fusion of India’s rich cultural heritage and modern bridal trends

When it comes to styling tips, Radhika suggests that bridal jewelry should always enhance the bride’s personal style. “For a richly embellished dress, subtle, elegant pieces are the way to go, but for simpler dresses, bold, dramatic jewelry can make the outfit truly shine,” she advises. The goal is always for the bride to feel beautiful, confident, and radiant — her jewellery should simply be the perfect finishing touch.

In an era where sustainability is more important than ever, Joules by Radhika stands committed to eco-conscious practices. “We work only with trusted suppliers who follow ethical mining practices, and we emphasize handcrafted production to reduce environmental impact,” says Radhika. Her focus on timeless, high-quality jewelry ensures that these pieces aren’t just worn once and forgotten — they are meant to be treasured and passed on.

And while Radhika has created an entire collection of stunning pieces, she admits that she can’t pick a favorite. “Every design is like a child to me. We spend months perfecting each one,” she says. Each piece is a masterpiece in its own right, and for Radhika, every item in the collection evokes the love, care, and artistry that went into its creation. With Joules by Radhika’s 2025 Wedding Collection, brides can be assured that their special day will shine brightly — not just for the moment, but for generations to come.