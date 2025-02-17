Step into fashion with Cover Story 2.0 in Gurugram

Fashion brand, Cover Story, known for blending global trends with a distinctly local flair, has officially opened its revamped flagship in Gurugram.
Cover Story 2.0 is crafted for a seamless and elevated shopping experience. The store’s intimate ambiance is defined by a sophisticated neutral palette, with subtle rose gold accents that add a touch of elegance. Its well-curated, user-friendly layout invites effortless exploration of the brand's trendsetting collections.
Offering a curated mix of international runway-inspired pieces designed in London, Cover Story 2.0 is divided into specialised sections to meet diverse fashion needs. Occasion Wear features glamorous sequined dresses, chic co-ords, flowing maxi gowns, and sharp silhouettes, perfect for any special event. Work Wear showcases sleek blazers, tailored trousers, and elegant midi dresses crafted for the modern professional. The New In Collection introduces fresh, seasonal trends weekly, while the Accessories Section presents a stunning range of handbags and statement jewellery, designed to elevate any outfit.
The store’s rotating collection, updated weekly, ensures that shoppers are always in the know with the latest in global fashion. This constant refresh of styles guarantees there’s always something new and exciting to discover.
Cover Story 2.0 goes beyond just shopping — it offers a personalised, interactive experience. With features like the Engagement Wall, a dedicated space for fashion moments, Personal Styling Services with fashion experts available for one-on-one sessions, Exclusive In-Store Events such as seasonal previews and styling workshops, and Customization Options where select garments can be tailored for a perfect fit, the store offers a truly bespoke experience.
The collections are designed to cater to every shopper, with sizes ranging from XS to XL, and select styles available in XXS and XXL for a more inclusive fit. If a size is unavailable, customers can request home delivery from nearby outlets.
With plans to expand across key Indian cities, strengthen its presence in department stores, and double its footprint in the next two years, Cover Story is set to reshape the fashion landscape.