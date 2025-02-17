Step into fashion with Cover Story 2.0 in Gurugram

Fashion brand, Cover Story, known for blending global trends with a distinctly local flair, has officially opened its revamped flagship in Gurugram.

Cover Story 2.0 is crafted for a seamless and elevated shopping experience. The store’s intimate ambiance is defined by a sophisticated neutral palette, with subtle rose gold accents that add a touch of elegance. Its well-curated, user-friendly layout invites effortless exploration of the brand's trendsetting collections.

Offering a curated mix of international runway-inspired pieces designed in London, Cover Story 2.0 is divided into specialised sections to meet diverse fashion needs. Occasion Wear features glamorous sequined dresses, chic co-ords, flowing maxi gowns, and sharp silhouettes, perfect for any special event. Work Wear showcases sleek blazers, tailored trousers, and elegant midi dresses crafted for the modern professional. The New In Collection introduces fresh, seasonal trends weekly, while the Accessories Section presents a stunning range of handbags and statement jewellery, designed to elevate any outfit.