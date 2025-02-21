Mocha takes over with Fashor's luxurious collection

Mocha has officially been crowned the colour of the season, making waves in this year's Indian wear trends. Cashing in on this popularity is Fashor with Mocha Collection. Known for its warm, earthy tones, mocha embodies both sophistication and comfort, making it the perfect hue for everything from festive celebrations to everyday elegance.
Priyanka Kankaria, co-founder and design head of Fashor, explains the inspiration behind choosing mocha. “We selected mocha as the colour of the season because of its deep connection to nature and tradition, reflecting Indian culture’s rich heritage. The earthy tones evoke the beauty of handwoven fabrics and the timeless essence of the land. It’s a versatile colour, blending traditional and modern styles, offering both luxury and accessibility.”
The Mocha Collection features a stunning range of styles, from flowing kurtis to chic co-ord sets. The designs, crafted from luxurious fabrics such as muslin silk, viscose rayon, cotton silk, and cotton, exude an effortless charm. Priyanka elaborates, “The fabrics we’ve chosen bring out the rich warmth of mocha. Muslin silk gives a soft, airy elegance with a hint of shine, while viscose rayon creates a silky, flowing feel perfect for breezy dresses. Cotton and cotton silk blends balance comfort with sophistication, ideal for both casual wear and semi-formal pieces."
A standout feature in the collection is the intricate gold and copper embroidery that adds a touch of luxury to each piece. The metallic threads beautifully contrast with the rich mocha tones, creating a stunning visual effect. “The delicate embroidery adds opulence to the collection. It catches the light just right, giving each garment a soft, shimmering glow. Whether it’s a muslin silk dress or a tailored kurta, these small details elevate the look, bringing together modern sophistication and timeless charm,” says Priyanka.
Fashor's commitment to inclusivity shines through in the Mocha Collection, which offers a range of sizes designed to flatter every body type. Priyanka affirms, “We are dedicated to body positivity. This collection celebrates diversity, offering designs that enhance natural shapes while ensuring that everyone feels confident and comfortable in their own skin. Each piece is made to fit beautifully, no matter your body type.”
The Mocha Collection seamlessly combines traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design. With its gold and copper embroidery, paired with sleek, contemporary silhouettes, the brand continues to honour its cultural roots while embracing a fresh, luxurious take on Indian fashion. “This collection represents the essence of modern Indian fashion—sophisticated, inclusive, and rooted in tradition,” she says.
Price starts at Rs 1,500. Available online.
