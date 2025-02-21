Mocha takes over with Fashor's luxurious collection

Mocha has officially been crowned the colour of the season, making waves in this year's Indian wear trends. Cashing in on this popularity is Fashor with Mocha Collection. Known for its warm, earthy tones, mocha embodies both sophistication and comfort, making it the perfect hue for everything from festive celebrations to everyday elegance.

Priyanka Kankaria, co-founder and design head of Fashor, explains the inspiration behind choosing mocha. “We selected mocha as the colour of the season because of its deep connection to nature and tradition, reflecting Indian culture’s rich heritage. The earthy tones evoke the beauty of handwoven fabrics and the timeless essence of the land. It’s a versatile colour, blending traditional and modern styles, offering both luxury and accessibility.”

The Mocha Collection features a stunning range of styles, from flowing kurtis to chic co-ord sets. The designs, crafted from luxurious fabrics such as muslin silk, viscose rayon, cotton silk, and cotton, exude an effortless charm. Priyanka elaborates, “The fabrics we’ve chosen bring out the rich warmth of mocha. Muslin silk gives a soft, airy elegance with a hint of shine, while viscose rayon creates a silky, flowing feel perfect for breezy dresses. Cotton and cotton silk blends balance comfort with sophistication, ideal for both casual wear and semi-formal pieces."