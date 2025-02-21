This new bijoux edit takes inspiration from the magic of nature
Tiara Dhody’s luxe bijoux label Treasures by Tiara’s latest collection Confessions and Possessions underscores the beauty and magic of nature through a blend of precious and semi-precious stones, delicate metals, and exquisite craftsmanship. The collection is a celebration of the enchanting forest, where every piece whispers a secret. There’s a breath-taking array of colours including deep emeralds like moss, fiery rubies and dewy diamonds. There’s a stunning variety of cuts, from classic round and radiant to more unique pear and marquise shapes. The collection features everything from statement necklaces and dazzling earrings to delicate bracelets and rings, as well as exquisite hair adornments and luxurious gloves to complete the look. Tiara takes us through the same.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The forest has always held a magical allure for me. I wanted to capture that sense of wonder and mystery in this collection. Imagine sunlight filtering through leaves, casting dappled shadows, the rustling of leaves, and the enchanting glow of fireflies. These are the images that inspired me. I wanted to create pieces that felt as organic and ethereal as the forest itself, with a touch of unexpected drama.
What styles will rule the luxe party jewellery scene this year?
Bold statement pieces are definitely making a comeback! Think dramatic chandelier earrings, oversized cocktail rings, and layered necklaces. But don’t underestimate the power of delicate, yet impactful pieces. A single, exquisitely crafted statement earring or a unique choker can elevate any look. I’m also seeing a resurgence of vintage-inspired designs with a modern twist.
What do the brides prefer nowadays?
Bridal jewellery is all about personal expression today. Brides are opting for pieces that reflect their unique style and personality. We’re seeing a move away from traditional matching sets towards more eclectic combinations. Coloured gemstones are gaining popularity, and brides are embracing heirloom pieces alongside new creations. Sustainability is also on top of their mind, with many brides seeking out ethically sourced and recycled materials.
What are the jewellery must-have pieces?
A few timeless pieces including a pair of classic diamond stud earring, a delicate pendant necklace, a statement ring and a versatile bracelet.
Which woman do you admire the most for her jewellery and the way she wears them?
This is a tough one, as there are so many incredible women with amazing styles. But after the Grammys, I’m particularly drawn to Taylor Swift and the chain she wore on her thigh. That is something I would like to be a part of my collection.
What are the future plans for your label?
This year, we plan to experiment with some traditional jewellery, including jhumkas.