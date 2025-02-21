This new bijoux edit takes inspiration from the magic of nature

Tiara Dhody’s luxe bijoux label Treasures by Tiara’s latest collection Confessions and Possessions underscores the beauty and magic of nature through a blend of precious and semi-precious stones, delicate metals, and exquisite craftsmanship. The collection is a celebration of the enchanting forest, where every piece whispers a secret. There’s a breath-taking array of colours including deep emeralds like moss, fiery rubies and dewy diamonds. There’s a stunning variety of cuts, from classic round and radiant to more unique pear and marquise shapes. The collection features everything from statement necklaces and dazzling earrings to delicate bracelets and rings, as well as exquisite hair adornments and luxurious gloves to complete the look. Tiara takes us through the same.