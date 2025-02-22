Ethnic brand, Shobitam, opens doors to its first experiential retail store in India with actress Vidya Balan

Shobitam, one of the fastest-growing brands in ethnic fashion, has officially opened its first physical and experiential store in South Bengaluru — Jayanagar. Founded by sisters Aparna and Ambika Thyagarajan in the USA, the brand has gained a strong following for its thoughtfully designed saris and ethnic wear across Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore and UAE. After being headquartered in Bengaluru for a period, Shobitam has now returned to the city to establish a dedicated retail space that offers customers an up-close shopping experience.
The new store, with wooden accents, showcases a wide range of saris, lehengas and accessories, along with personalised styling consultations and exclusive in-store collections. Shobitam’s latest designs, including the Loving Hearts embroidered pure linen saris and ready-to-wear drapes, are available alongside a variety of textiles such as benarasi, kanjeevaram, gadwal, maheshwari and more. Equally diverse is the textile range which includes kora, tussar, chiffon, georgette and so much more.
Additionally, a special section is dedicated to actor Vidya Balan’s favourite selections from the brand’s campaigns such as the Golden Tissue Pure Silk Benarasi Sari with Sona Rupa Damask Motifs and Gold Zari Border, Peacock Green Ombre Handwoven Zari Stripes Maheshwari Silk Cotton Sari, Fanta Orange Kanjivaram Soft Silk Sari with Checks and Magenta Borders, Indigo Ajrakh Hand Block Print on Modal Silk Sari, Multicolor Blouse in Benarasi Brocade Fabric with V Neck and personal favourite White Linen Sari with Goddess Durga Motif.
Spread across two floors, the store also features a space where artisans work on kalamkari saris, allowing visitors to see the intricate process firsthand. The launch event was attended by Vidya Balan, Shobitam’s global brand ambassador, who has been a long-time advocate for handwoven textiles and saris. As she explored the collection and the store, we sat down with her for a small chat where she shared her thoughts on saris: “I must have been five or six. I have a picture of myself, of me in my mom’s sari with sunglasses. And I was obsessed since then. But I still remember the feeling, I felt like a woman. But I think because I was born a woman, I loved the idea of the sari being so powerful, sensual, demure and anything you want it to be.”
The Bollywood actress’ admiration for traditional craftsmanship is not a secret but what we did want to find out was her styling preferences and tips. “That smile from within is all you need. But having said that, I love jhumkas. I have jhumkas of all kinds. There is not much around the neck because with the traditional saris, invariably you have a border and stuff like that but it depends on your personality,” she shares.
₹1,900 onwards. At Jayanagar.