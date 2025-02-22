Ethnic brand, Shobitam, opens doors to its first experiential retail store in India with actress Vidya Balan

Shobitam, one of the fastest-growing brands in ethnic fashion, has officially opened its first physical and experiential store in South Bengaluru — Jayanagar. Founded by sisters Aparna and Ambika Thyagarajan in the USA, the brand has gained a strong following for its thoughtfully designed saris and ethnic wear across Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore and UAE. After being headquartered in Bengaluru for a period, Shobitam has now returned to the city to establish a dedicated retail space that offers customers an up-close shopping experience.

The new store, with wooden accents, showcases a wide range of saris, lehengas and accessories, along with personalised styling consultations and exclusive in-store collections. Shobitam’s latest designs, including the Loving Hearts embroidered pure linen saris and ready-to-wear drapes, are available alongside a variety of textiles such as benarasi, kanjeevaram, gadwal, maheshwari and more. Equally diverse is the textile range which includes kora, tussar, chiffon, georgette and so much more.

Additionally, a special section is dedicated to actor Vidya Balan’s favourite selections from the brand’s campaigns such as the Golden Tissue Pure Silk Benarasi Sari with Sona Rupa Damask Motifs and Gold Zari Border, Peacock Green Ombre Handwoven Zari Stripes Maheshwari Silk Cotton Sari, Fanta Orange Kanjivaram Soft Silk Sari with Checks and Magenta Borders, Indigo Ajrakh Hand Block Print on Modal Silk Sari, Multicolor Blouse in Benarasi Brocade Fabric with V Neck and personal favourite White Linen Sari with Goddess Durga Motif.