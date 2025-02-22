Shine bright with Irasva's Stella celestial jewellery

When asked about the selection of colours, Leshna explains, “We chose these gemstones because each hue embodies distinct emotions. Ocean green reflects calmness, dandelion yellow radiates warmth and positivity, and plush pink symbolises timeless femininity. These colours bring energy and life to the collection, making it perfect for any occasion.”

At the heart of each design is the central gemstone—a dazzling focal point that serves as a symbol of individuality, beauty, and confidence. “The central gemstone represents the confidence of the woman who wears it. Encircled by shimmering diamonds, it captures timeless elegance while adding bold sophistication. This is a collection for women who want to make a statement and leave a lasting impression wherever they go,” says Leshna.

For those looking to invest in pieces for significant celebrations, the Stella Collection offers standout options. “The Stella Mystique Necklace is perfect for milestone moments—like weddings or anniversaries—featuring a breathtaking 29.05-carat emerald-cut azure gemstone at its center, surrounded by seven carats of dazzling diamonds. For those who want a pop of colour, the Stella Sunburst earrings and ring are perfect additions to any jewellery box,” she says. These pieces effortlessly transition from daily wear to grand events, ensuring every woman feels radiant on any occasion.

The customisation options within the Stella Collection offer a unique personal touch. “Every piece can be customised to suit the wearer’s personal style. Whether it’s selecting different colours or choosing gemstones, we believe in creating bespoke designs,” she says.

With its versatility and timeless appeal, the Stella Collection is perfect for any occasion. Leshna adds, “The Stella pieces are designed to stand the test of time, looking just as stunning at a wedding as they do at a chic soirée.”

Price starts at Rs 2,00,000. Available online.

