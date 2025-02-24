ECCO expands its footprint in India with three new store openings

With these new store openings, ECCO is enhancing its mission to deliver exceptional leather craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology, and ergonomic designs that redefine comfort. The stores showcase an extensive range of footwear, including classic formal shoes, modern casual styles, and high-performance outdoor and golf shoes, catering to a broad customer base seeking style, comfort, and functionality.

The newly opened ECCO stores provide an immersive shopping experience where customers can explore the brand's signature collections, combining premium materials with advanced shoemaking techniques. Reflecting ECCO’s Scandinavian heritage, the stores are designed with a modern, inviting ambiance, allowing customers to discover footwear that is both durable and stylish.