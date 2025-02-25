Neora’s new edit Loop has structured silhouettes

A

Loop marks five years of creating joyful, statement clothing in a world dominated by neutrals. Inspired by the essence of weaving together hard work, creativity, and integrity, Loop introduces braiding in clothing on a large scale for the first time. Handmade braids, crafted from spare fabric, bring a rich, three-dimensional depth to each piece, while furthering our commitment to sustainability. The collection features a vibrant palette in bold, lively hues that evoke happiness and self-expression. Silhouettes are fluid yet structured, offering timeless appeal, while textures range from soft, handwoven details to dynamic, tactile braids. We’ve worked with natural, breathable fabrics, ensuring each garment feels as good as it looks.