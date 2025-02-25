Neora’s new edit Loop has structured silhouettes
Sustainable clothing label Neora’s new edit, Loop, which celebrates the brand’s fifth anniversary, not only reflects founder designer Nehal Chopra’s commitment to eco-conscious fashion, but also transforms wardrobes into rich, three-dimensional experiences. Nehal takes us through the same.
Tell us about your latest collection.
Loop marks five years of creating joyful, statement clothing in a world dominated by neutrals. Inspired by the essence of weaving together hard work, creativity, and integrity, Loop introduces braiding in clothing on a large scale for the first time. Handmade braids, crafted from spare fabric, bring a rich, three-dimensional depth to each piece, while furthering our commitment to sustainability. The collection features a vibrant palette in bold, lively hues that evoke happiness and self-expression. Silhouettes are fluid yet structured, offering timeless appeal, while textures range from soft, handwoven details to dynamic, tactile braids. We’ve worked with natural, breathable fabrics, ensuring each garment feels as good as it looks.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
While our previous collection Unwind embraced rouching as a core design element, Loop takes a bold new direction with large-scale braiding. Unlike the delicate, fluid draping of Unwind, Loop introduces a more structured, tactile dimension to our garments.
What are the new elements in casual and semi-formal wear this year?
Casual and semi-formal wear are embracing a palette that balances earthy tones with vibrant hues. Colours like sage green and mocha mousse are gaining popularity, offering a grounded yet sophisticated look. Simultaneously, bold shades such as cobalt blue and powder pink are making statements, adding a lively touch to ensembles. Silhouettes are evolving towards more relaxed and oversized fits, providing comfort without compromising style. Oversized shirts, wide-leg trousers, or utility jackets, and matching sets are gaining popularity, offering coordinated and cosy yet polished looks suitable for various occasions. For party attire, the trend leans towards bold statements and intricate details.
Who is the best-dressed celebrity in your eyes?
Zendaya is undoubtedly a personal favourite. Her fashion choices consistently blend bold creativity with effortless elegance, making her a true style icon. What sets Zendaya apart is her ability to take risks while staying true to her unique personality—whether she’s wearing an avant-garde gown on the red car pet or a casual street style look.
Tell us about the collections you are working on.
Our next collection will feature designs crafted from upcycled materials, showcasing how discarded fabrics can be reimagined into stylish, high-quality pieces. By using leftover fabric from previous collections and other sustainable materials, we aim to reduce waste while maintaining the bold and joyful aesthetics Neora is known for.