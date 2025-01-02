Whispers of the Wild: Limerick by Abirr n Nanki fuses traditional Gond art with contemporary resort wear

In a world that is ever more connected to its roots, Whispers of the Wild marks a bold new chapter in the intersection of fashion and culture. The latest collection from Limerick by Abirr n Nanki celebrates the age-old beauty of Gond art, an intricate and spiritual tradition that has flourished for centuries in India’s heartland. Known for its vivid depictions of wildlife and its deep connection to nature, Gond art is not merely a visual language but a sacred narrative where every hill, tree, and creature carries divine significance. With Whispers of the Wild, Abirr and Nanki bring this ancient art form into the world of contemporary resort wear, seamlessly weaving timeless motifs into luxurious, modern silhouettes.

“Translating the profound legacy of Gond art into resort wear was a delicate balancing act,” explains Nanki. “We wanted to honour its cultural and spiritual roots while making it accessible to a modern audience. The real challenge lay in adapting the intricate motifs and narrative style to fit contemporary silhouettes, but we embraced the challenge. The aim was to preserve the essence of Gond art while infusing it with a sense of innovation and freshness.”