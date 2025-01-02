Whispers of the Wild: Limerick by Abirr n Nanki fuses traditional Gond art with contemporary resort wear

In a world that is ever more connected to its roots, Whispers of the Wild marks a bold new chapter in the intersection of fashion and culture. The latest collection from Limerick by Abirr n Nanki celebrates the age-old beauty of Gond art, an intricate and spiritual tradition that has flourished for centuries in India’s heartland. Known for its vivid depictions of wildlife and its deep connection to nature, Gond art is not merely a visual language but a sacred narrative where every hill, tree, and creature carries divine significance. With Whispers of the Wild, Abirr and Nanki bring this ancient art form into the world of contemporary resort wear, seamlessly weaving timeless motifs into luxurious, modern silhouettes.
“Translating the profound legacy of Gond art into resort wear was a delicate balancing act,” explains Nanki. “We wanted to honour its cultural and spiritual roots while making it accessible to a modern audience. The real challenge lay in adapting the intricate motifs and narrative style to fit contemporary silhouettes, but we embraced the challenge. The aim was to preserve the essence of Gond art while infusing it with a sense of innovation and freshness.”
And innovate they did. The collection features bold depictions of wildlife—tigers, birds, deer, and squirrels—each rendered with meticulous care. “Gond art is about the seamless flow between nature and wildlife,” says Abirr. “A deer’s antlers might flow into the branches of a tree, while a peacock’s crown transforms into foliage. These interconnected motifs beautifully express the sacred unity of all living beings, and we’ve reinterpreted them for today’s discerning consumer, making each piece not just wearable but a visual narrative in itself.”
The vibrant colour palette of the collection reflects the vivid spirit of Gond art. “Gond art is known for its rich, bold tones. For Whispers of the Wild, we selected deep purple, teal, blush pink, yellow, and sky blue, combining traditional vibrancy with modern sophistication. These colours convey the same lively energy of Gond art while offering a refined, contemporary appeal that works seamlessly with resort wear,” explains Nanki.
But it’s not just about colour—it’s the art of detail that sets Whispers of the Wild apart. The collection incorporates innovative techniques such as hand-done 3D embroidery and laser-cut detailing, which breathe new life into the traditional designs. “These modern techniques serve to amplify the intricate motifs without overpowering them. The 3D embroidery adds depth and texture, while laser-cutting echoes the fine lines of Gond art, creating a tactile experience that enhances the narrative,” says Abirr.
As the collection bridges the ancient with the modern, Whispers of the Wild becomes more than a mere fashion statement—it’s a tribute to a rich cultural heritage reimagined for today’s global, sophisticated consumer. “Each piece is a tribute to the sacred connection between nature and spirit. We hope that through this collection, we invite our customers to not only wear a piece of art but to carry the stories of Gond into their lives,” Nanki affirms.
Price starts at Rs 8,900. Available online.
