Designer Aisha Rao’s new collection Matilda is whimsical and mesmerising

Designer Aisha Rao’s new collection Matilda is a tribute to British author Roald Dahl’s Matilda, an endearing story about a child prodigy and rebel who breaks all the rules with grace and wit. Over the years, her spirit has inspired characters in literature, from Matilde in Gabriel García Márquez’s Love in the Time of Cholera to beloved folktales around the world. Aisha Rao’s collection too, captures the essence of a timeless imagination and strength, as seen in these iconic characters. Matilda features intricate floral appliqués, elaborate threadwork, and embellishments in a colour palette that is equally enchanting, with hues ranging from rich plum and vibrant orange to soft olive and icy blue. There is an array of maximalist designs — from extravagant, appliquéd lehengas that bring new dimension to Aisha Rao’s signature style, to her iconic bustier dresses reimagined to celebrate both form and structure, and tailored pant suits.