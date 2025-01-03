Saahiil Kapoor's Daricha Collection: A fusion of Mughal elegance and nature-inspired luxury

This season, the fusion of history and nature takes center stage in Saahiil Kapoor’s Daricha collection. Bringing together the timeless elegance of Mughal architecture with the organic beauty of nature, Saahiil offers a fresh take on the duality trend that is sweeping the fashion world. With a nod to heritage and a modern twist, Daricha redefines opulence, blending intricate geometric patterns with floral motifs in luxurious silks, velvets, and hand-embroidery techniques. As contemporary fashion moves toward a harmonious blend of past and present, this collection is the ultimate embodiment of timeless luxury and nature-inspired beauty.
“Daricha translates to ‘window’ in Hindi. It evokes two different viewpoints — one side opens to the vastness of nature, showcasing the beauty of flora and fauna, while the other reveals the elegance of Mughal design. These perspectives may be distinct, but they exist in perfect harmony,” explains Saahiil.
His distinctive vision is evident in the way he marries the precision of Mughal geometry with organic floral forms. The result is a collection that speaks to both the past and the present, blending historical grandeur with nature’s untamed beauty. “Mughal architecture’s symmetrical lines and geometric precision are what first drew me in. But by merging these with natural, floral motifs, I created a collection that balances both worlds effortlessly,” says Saahiil.
The concept of duality is woven into the very fabric of Daricha. “This collection is divided into two segments, each reflecting a different perspective of the world. One part celebrates nature—cypress and nargis motifs intertwined with the intricate geometry of marble fences. The other looks inward, drawing inspiration from Persian carpets and gold-engraved painted ceilings,” he says.
The fabrics used in the collection are as luxurious as the designs themselves. The designer has selected rich silks, plush velvets, and silk tissues to evoke the timeless luxury of Mughal aesthetics. “To enhance the historical feel, I’ve incorporated traditional hand-embroidery techniques like zardosi, aari, and pitta work. These intricate methods bring both the architecture and nature to life,” he shares.
Daricha is more than just clothing; it’s a tribute to heritage and the modern woman. “The collection is designed for the woman who appreciates our cultural history while embracing a contemporary perspective,” says Saahiil. He imagines women like Aditi Rao Hydari—graceful, sophisticated, and regal—as the ideal wearer. “The modern woman today seeks versatility, timeless pieces, and a regal essence in her wardrobe. Daricha reflects all of that.”
Price starts at Rs 24,000. Available online.
