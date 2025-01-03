Saahiil Kapoor's Daricha Collection: A fusion of Mughal elegance and nature-inspired luxury

This season, the fusion of history and nature takes center stage in Saahiil Kapoor’s Daricha collection. Bringing together the timeless elegance of Mughal architecture with the organic beauty of nature, Saahiil offers a fresh take on the duality trend that is sweeping the fashion world. With a nod to heritage and a modern twist, Daricha redefines opulence, blending intricate geometric patterns with floral motifs in luxurious silks, velvets, and hand-embroidery techniques. As contemporary fashion moves toward a harmonious blend of past and present, this collection is the ultimate embodiment of timeless luxury and nature-inspired beauty.

“Daricha translates to ‘window’ in Hindi. It evokes two different viewpoints — one side opens to the vastness of nature, showcasing the beauty of flora and fauna, while the other reveals the elegance of Mughal design. These perspectives may be distinct, but they exist in perfect harmony,” explains Saahiil.