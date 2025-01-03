Terra Luna: Reinventing khadi for the modern fashionista with sustainability and luxury

But sustainability doesn’t end with the fabric. The brand’s dedication to ethical fashion extends to its packaging, buttons, and labels, all made from recycled materials. “We’re a conscious brand, committed to supporting both tradition and the environment,” Stuti shares.

With its unique blend of sustainability, style, and Indian heritage, this brand is paving the way for the new khadi—a fabric that’s as luxurious as it is eco-conscious.

Price on request.Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com