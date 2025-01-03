Terra Luna: Reinventing khadi for the modern fashionista with sustainability and luxury

In a world where fast fashion reigns, Terra Luna is redefining the traditional fabric of khadi, transforming it into a symbol of modern luxury and sustainability. The brand’s mission is clear — to make khadi relevant for today’s discerning, global customer. “Khadi has a rich history in India, but it needed to evolve. At Terra Luna, we’ve reinvented it to embody the vibrant, contemporary spirit of the new Indian,” says Stuti Dhanuka, the founder of Terra Luna.
Gone are the days when khadi was associated with plain, rustic clothing. Today, Terra Luna’s khadi is soft, colourful, and luxurious—perfect for the modern fashionista. The brand’s collection features a spectrum of hues, from pastel shades to bold neon colours, alongside stunning foil prints in liquid gold and silver. Each piece is designed with flattering cuts and silhouettes, ensuring the wearer stands out in style. “We wanted to create a collection that not only celebrates India’s heritage but also speaks to the bold, confident woman of today,” says Stuti.
A key differentiator for the brand is its commitment to sustainability. The brand uses 100 per cent organic, hand-spun, and handwoven khadi fabrics, alongside pure linen, ensuring that each garment has a minimal environmental impact. Every Terra Luna piece is crafted by over 250 artisans in Amreli, Gujarat, who spin and weave the fabric in their homes using non-electric tools, contributing to a zero-carbon footprint.
But sustainability doesn’t end with the fabric. The brand’s dedication to ethical fashion extends to its packaging, buttons, and labels, all made from recycled materials. “We’re a conscious brand, committed to supporting both tradition and the environment,” Stuti shares.
With its unique blend of sustainability, style, and Indian heritage, this brand is paving the way for the new khadi—a fabric that’s as luxurious as it is eco-conscious.
Price on request.Available online.
