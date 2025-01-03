This new collection blends tradition, art and sustainability

In a world where fashion often prioritises fleeting trends, 2112 Saldon sets itself apart by weaving storytelling, and sustainability into every thread. Rooted in the rich traditions of Ladakh, the brand brings the region’s essence to life with designs that seamlessly balance heritage and modernity. Through their collections they showcase that clothing is not just about fashion — it’s a form of art that connects wearers to the craft and the community behind each piece. The brand’s latest collection, Memoirs of Ri-yul—meaning Valley of Memories—draws inspiration from Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes and cultural depth. It celebrates the resilience and artistry of the region while making it relevant to a global audience. Themes of tradition, modernity, nomadic endurance, and sustainability are woven throughout the collection.