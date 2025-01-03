This new collection blends tradition, art and sustainability

In a world where fashion often prioritises fleeting trends, 2112 Saldon sets itself apart by weaving storytelling, and sustainability into every thread. Rooted in the rich traditions of Ladakh, the brand brings the region’s essence to life with designs that seamlessly balance heritage and modernity. Through their collections they showcase that clothing is not just about fashion — it’s a form of art that connects wearers to the craft and the community behind each piece. The brand’s latest collection, Memoirs of Ri-yul—meaning Valley of Memories—draws inspiration from Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes and cultural depth. It celebrates the resilience and artistry of the region while making it relevant to a global audience. Themes of tradition, modernity, nomadic endurance, and sustainability are woven throughout the collection.
“Motifs like geometric weaves, patchwork panels, and Changtang inspired layering symbolise endurance, adaptability, and respect for heritage,” explains Padma Saldon, the founder and designer. These elements are brought to life using sustainable materials, including handspun and handwoven Nambu wool from Ladakhi artisans, and Muga silk from Assam. Ethical sourcing and mindful production practices minimize waste, reflecting the brand’s environmental responsibility.
The collection’s colour palette is a tribute to Ladakh’s landscapes, featuring earthy tones, muted greys, indigo blues, ochre yellows, and vibrant hot pinks. Each design tells a story, whether it is the tailored Nambu wool coord sets with patchwork skirts, the bright asymmetric angrakha jackets, or the pleated pants with functional slits. These versatile pieces are designed for various occasions—from textured tops paired with flowing dresses for art-centric events to origami-inspired pants styled with tailored blazers for upscale comfort.
Craftsmanship is at the heart of Memoirs of Ri-yul. The collection highlights Pangden-style weaving reimagined in vibrant multi colour textures, blending tradition with innovation. Meenakari detailing on brooches adds a delicate nod to Ladakh’s traditional jewellery, while origami-inspired folds and precise layering techniques give the gar ments movement and depth, creating designs that are both visually striking and functionally elegant. Behind-the-scenes stories lend further authenticity to the collection.
“My time in Phyang Village was transformative, inspiring the modernisation of Pangden patterns and experiments with natural dyeing techniques unique to Ladakh,” shares Padma. One standout result of these explorations is the vibrant pink angrakha jacket, which beautifully blends tradition and innovation. With Memoirs of Ri-yul, 2112 Saldon invites wearers to experience the cultural richness of Ladakh while celebrating craftsmanship and sustainability. By bridging tradition and innovation, the collection offers not just clothing but a connection to Ladakh’s timeless beauty and resilience.
Prices starts at ₹18,000.
Available online.