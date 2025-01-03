This new wedding edit has redefined affordable couture

From glittering lehengas to elegant saris, Jiya by Veer Design Studio’s latest wedding collection, Ethereal Dreams, features luxurious fabrics such as raw silk, organza, and chiffon, intricately embellished with zardosi embroidery, resham work, and shimmering crystals. “The colour palette spans from classic bridal reds and deep jewel tones to softer hues like blush pink, champagne, and the trending earthy tone, Mocha Mousse.

Silhouettes are designed to flatter with mermaid cuts for receptions, voluminous lehengas for wedding ceremonies, and structured kurta-lehenga sets for pre-wedding events. Each piece is crafted to evoke a sense of grandeur while maintaining comfort and versatility for the bride and her entourage,” says founder designer Manish Chotrani, as he takes us through the new edit.