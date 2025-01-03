This new wedding edit has redefined affordable couture
From glittering lehengas to elegant saris, Jiya by Veer Design Studio’s latest wedding collection, Ethereal Dreams, features luxurious fabrics such as raw silk, organza, and chiffon, intricately embellished with zardosi embroidery, resham work, and shimmering crystals. “The colour palette spans from classic bridal reds and deep jewel tones to softer hues like blush pink, champagne, and the trending earthy tone, Mocha Mousse.
Silhouettes are designed to flatter with mermaid cuts for receptions, voluminous lehengas for wedding ceremonies, and structured kurta-lehenga sets for pre-wedding events. Each piece is crafted to evoke a sense of grandeur while maintaining comfort and versatility for the bride and her entourage,” says founder designer Manish Chotrani, as he takes us through the new edit.
What’s the idea behind the collection?
The idea behind Ethereal Dreams is to create wedding outfits that are as unique and personal as the love stories they celebrate. Affordable couture, to us, means offering the same level of detail, craftsmanship, and quality that you would expect in high-end bridal wear but at a price point that is accessible to a wider audience. We want every bride, regardless of her budget, to feel extraordinary on her special day.
How do you include sustainability in your work?
Our design philosophy is rooted in blending tradition with contemporary aesthetics. We focus on creating timeless pieces that resonate with personal style and cultural significance. We prioritise using ethically sourced fabrics, working with skilled artisans to keep hand-embroidery techniques alive, and ensuring minimal waste during production. By designing outfits that are versatile that can be repurposed for future occasions, we encourage mindful fashion choices.
What inspires your designs?
Our designs are inspired by the rich cultural heritage of India and the ever-evolving modern bride. We draw inspiration from architecture, traditional crafts, and natural elements, weaving them into wearable art. Each bride’s story also serves as a muse, allowing us to create bespoke pieces that feel deeply personal and special.
What’s trending in winter weddings this year?
This winter, brides are embracing bold contrasts—traditional reds for weddings paired with mermaid-cut pastels or metallic tones for receptions. Grooms are leaning towards ivory and gold sherwanis for their timeless appeal. Statement dupattas in organza and veils with intricate embroidery are gaining popularity, while bridesmaids are favouring neutral tones like champagne and blush for a coordinated yet understated look.
What are the winter wedding wardrobe must-haves?
A winter wedding wardrobe should include a heavily embroidered lehenga or sari in rich fabrics like velvet or silk, a statement organza dupatta for layering, and a versatile shawl or cape for outdoor ceremonies. For grooms, a classic sherwani paired with an embroidered stole or a tailored bandh gala works perfectly. Bridesmaids should opt for flowy gowns or lehengas in neutral or jewel tones with subtle embellishments. Accessorise with statement jewellery and footwear that complements the weather.