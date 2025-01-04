Bengaluru-based House of Soi’s latest edit paints a beautiful modern picture inspired by the queen of flowers…

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

This collection combines the timeless elegance of roses with the modernity of pixelated patterns, creating an intriguing juxtaposition that reflects the blend of digital and analog worlds. The collection is trendy and inspired by the future and the changing times we see around us. We tried to adapt to the changing times where people are increasingly in the virtual world rather than the real world and hence the fusion of the two gives a breath of fresh air.