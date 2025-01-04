Bengaluru-based House of Soi’s latest edit paints a beautiful modern picture inspired by the queen of flowers…

Born from the vibrant heart of Bengaluru in 2020, House of Soi is a label that embodies the perfect fusion of artistry and sophistication. Founded by Sarika Pawar, a visionary who honed her business acumen in London, the brand quickly ascended to prominence, gracing the wardrobes of some of India’s most beloved celebrities — Tisca Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Anahita Shroff, Mithila Palekar, Shefali Shah and Lakshmi Manchu, to name a few.
With each meticulously crafted collection, House of Soi tells a story that marries the contemporary with the timeless. The brand’s previous collection, Toile Story, was a poetic ode to nature, weaving intricate patterns that transported the viewer to idyllic landscapes, where the delicate interplay of flora and fauna painted a vivid picture of serene beauty.
Now, the label unveils Rohseh, its latest edit — a celebration of bold, innovative design that continues to push the boundaries of the fashion vocabulary that we have come to know them for. We catch up with Sarika Pawar, the creative force behind House of Soi, to delve into the inspiration and vision behind this exciting new collection.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
This collection combines the timeless elegance of roses with the modernity of pixelated patterns, creating an intriguing juxtaposition that reflects the blend of digital and analog worlds. The collection is trendy and inspired by the future and the changing times we see around us. We tried to adapt to the changing times where people are increasingly in the virtual world rather than the real world and hence the fusion of the two gives a breath of fresh air.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
The brand intends to keep the USP which is its fun, vibrant and unique prints but also give the collection a fresh look. The previous collection was inspired by nature while roses specifically inspired this collection. The blend of something so delicate like roses and something sharp and edgy like pixels, is a representation of the modern and traditional worlds coming together in today’s world. With the rise of AI and technology, we are surrounded by pixels more than we are with roses.
Tell us more about the rose motif?
The rose motifs in pixel print offers a fresh, futuristic twist on traditional floral designs. By breaking down the classic rose pattern into digital, grid-like squares, the intricate details of the flower are abstracted into bold, geometric forms. This pixelated approach transforms the natural elegance of roses into a modern, tech-inspired aesthetic, where colours are often bright and bold, adding a sense of vibrancy and innovation. The result is a visually striking fusion of nature and technology, creating a unique, contemporary look that feels both dynamic and forward-thinking.
And what will the colour palette be like?
The collection features a soft pastel colour palette, characterised by gentle hues such as pale pinks, mint greens, lavender and light peaches. These muted, calming tones evoke a sense of tranquillity and delicacy, making the designs feel light and serene. The soft pastels work harmoniously together, creating a soothing atmosphere while allowing the pixelated rose motifs to stand out without overwhelming the viewer. This subtle colour scheme enhances the futuristic vibe of the collection, offering a refreshing and modern take on traditional floral elements.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for Rohseh?
Bemberg silk, Bemberg crêpe and Egyptian cotton.
And the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Co-ord sets, mini dresses, midi dresses and jumpsuits.
INR 6,200 onwards. Available at The Verandah, Haudin Road.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal