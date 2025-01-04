Jorah’s Disco Baraati is all set to take over the imaginations of sartorially inclined husbands-to-be…

Jorah, the now celebrated Indo-western label renowned for its cutting-edge designs, just unveiled its latest collection, Disco Baraati. This bold new line redefines wedding attire by seamlessly blending the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship with a vibrant, modern sensibility, making it the ultimate choice for the discerning man this festive season. Disco Baraati is more than a collection — it is an invitation to celebrate life’s most extraordinary moments in style. The pieces exude sophistication and daring elegance, showcasing intricate hand embroidery, vivid patterns and timeless silhouettes that resonate with both tradition and innovation. Designed for the man who demands sartorial excellence, this collection captures the spirit of celebration, from pre-wedding revelries to the main event. “With Disco Baraati, we sought to create more than just fashion; we wanted to craft an experience,” says Keshav Gupta, founder and designer of Jorah. “Each piece is designed to make the wearer feel not only stylish but confident and unforgettable,” he adds. As the New Year and a new season of festivities unfold, we catch up with Jorah to find out more about the latest edit and his brand that is now the talk of the town…
Tell us how Jorah came into being?
The label started from the back of my own house, in summer of 2021, with an extremely small team and has now expanded into a team of more than 20 people.
And how did you get into fashion?
I was always designing my own clothes from an early age since it was tough for me to find clothes for my size. I am a graduate in engineering (computer science) from Manipal University. I have no formal education in fashion and Jorah is purely a passion project.
We heard quite a bit about your last collection, String Theory...
The name says it all, as it was primarily focused on different aspects of thread embroidery. The different stitches used in thread work like chain stitch, saw stitch etc in various different forms and styles. It consisted of lighter elegant pieces for the summer mainly consisting of bundi sets and kurtas with a few lighter sherwanis and indo- western silhouettes.
Tell us about your latest edit, Disco Baraati?
It is a perfect amalgamation of bling and timelessness. The collection encapsulates pieces that can be worn by different members of the family, from the groom to the cousin to the best man. It had something for everyone. Whether its for a baraat or for a cocktail night. Something that will suite every style. The inspiration behind Disco Baraati was the current ongoing trend of glitz and glam but with a Jorah twist. We tried to stick to classic silhouettes and made a difference by adding an element of bling. From sherwanis to Indo-westerns, they’re all timeless pieces with a Jorah edge.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
This is the first time we have done a wedding collection, the previous collections from Jorah have mostly been lighter occasion wear and this is the first time we have done attire that has something for everyone and a lot of heavy Indian wear.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
The colour palette used in this edit is a good mix of pastels and jewel tones. The pastel colours mostly include tones of grey, peach and ivory and in the jewel tones we have ruby/wine, black and deep blue.
And what are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
The fabrics used for this collection are various categories of silk. We are popular for using only 100 percent pure fabrics as the look of the product is only true in pure fabrics. The silks used are dupion, silk chanderi and cotton silk.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Jorah is popular for using classic silouettes. The silhouettes in this collection are sherwanis, bandhgalas, Indo-westerns and embroidered kurtas.
Have you already started working on your next edit?
We have already started working on the next edit. It is inspired by the ancient jaali patterns of the Mughal era with a modern touch.
INR 17,000 onwards. Available online.
