Jorah’s Disco Baraati is all set to take over the imaginations of sartorially inclined husbands-to-be…

Jorah, the now celebrated Indo-western label renowned for its cutting-edge designs, just unveiled its latest collection, Disco Baraati. This bold new line redefines wedding attire by seamlessly blending the rich heritage of Indian craftsmanship with a vibrant, modern sensibility, making it the ultimate choice for the discerning man this festive season. Disco Baraati is more than a collection — it is an invitation to celebrate life’s most extraordinary moments in style. The pieces exude sophistication and daring elegance, showcasing intricate hand embroidery, vivid patterns and timeless silhouettes that resonate with both tradition and innovation. Designed for the man who demands sartorial excellence, this collection captures the spirit of celebration, from pre-wedding revelries to the main event. “With Disco Baraati, we sought to create more than just fashion; we wanted to craft an experience,” says Keshav Gupta, founder and designer of Jorah. “Each piece is designed to make the wearer feel not only stylish but confident and unforgettable,” he adds. As the New Year and a new season of festivities unfold, we catch up with Jorah to find out more about the latest edit and his brand that is now the talk of the town…