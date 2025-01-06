Kangana Trehan opens flagship Store in Chattarpur with new collection celebrating 'Women of Light'

Kangana Trehan recently opened the doors to her flagship store, offering an evening that honoured the "Women of Light." Located in Regency One, Chattarpur, the event drew attention for its blend of elegance and modern luxury, attracting notable figures from the city.

The opening highlighted the Kangana Trehan brand’s focus on individuality and refined style. Guests were introduced to a space designed with a mix of textures and a balance of contemporary and timeless elements, reflecting the brand's unique approach to design. The store's atmosphere was both serene and bold, creating a distinctive shopping experience.

The event’s theme, "Women of Light," paid tribute to the women who have influenced the brand. These women embody strength, authenticity, and inner brilliance, qualities reflected in the evening’s celebrations. The theme also underscored the symbolic importance of light, infusing the event with a sense of empowerment.

The store itself reflects Kangana Trehan’s design philosophy, with minimalist interiors accentuated by luxurious materials and thoughtfully curated spaces. Notable features included custom-designed changing rooms, offering a personalized shopping experience. Every detail in the store was crafted to reflect the brand’s commitment to elegance and comfort.

Guests also had the opportunity to explore the latest collection, which combined traditional craftsmanship with bold, contemporary design. The garments, designed to reflect individuality, emphasized the brand's vision of empowering wearers to embrace their unique selves.

Kangana Trehan commented on the significance of the opening, saying, “This store represents more than just a space—it’s a celebration of those who find beauty in authenticity. The theme, Women of Light, holds personal meaning for me and reflects my journey and the women who inspire our creations.”