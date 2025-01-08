The A/W 2024 Travel Edit by One Less is inspired by the dynamic needs of the modern traveller

Travel fashion has evolved from simply practical to a seamless blend of comfort, versatility, and style, and One Less has captured this shift perfectly with their A/W 2024 Travel Edit. Crafted for the modern traveller who desires both chic aesthetics and ease, this collection is a nod to sustainability, comfort, and effortless style.

Hansika Chhabria, founder of One Less, shares the inspiration behind the collection: "The A/W 2024 Travel Edit was inspired by the dynamic needs of the modern traveller. We wanted to create pieces that not only look stylish but are also incredibly practical. Whether you’re on a long-haul flight or heading straight from the airport to a meeting, this collection ensures you can transition seamlessly between travel and wherever the day takes you."

Comfort meets versatility

At the heart of this collection is the use of 100 per cent organic cotton, making each piece lightweight, breathable, and perfect for movement. The versatility of the colours—cherry, coal, and stone—allows for easy mixing and matching, offering multiple layering options without overpacking. Hansika elaborates, “We focused on ensuring that every piece can be dressed up or down. The colours were chosen not just for their aesthetic appeal but for their ability to create different looks depending on how you layer them.”

A standout in the collection is the Cherry set, which exudes the essence of the fall season with its rich hue. Designed for ultimate comfort, the sweatshirt can be layered over a simple T-shirt for a relaxed look, while the sweatpants offer a cozy yet stylish fit. Whether you're lounging or exploring, it adapts to changing weather and keeps you looking polished.