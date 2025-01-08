The A/W 2024 Travel Edit by One Less is inspired by the dynamic needs of the modern traveller

Travel fashion has evolved from simply practical to a seamless blend of comfort, versatility, and style, and One Less has captured this shift perfectly with their A/W 2024 Travel Edit. Crafted for the modern traveller who desires both chic aesthetics and ease, this collection is a nod to sustainability, comfort, and effortless style.
Hansika Chhabria, founder of One Less, shares the inspiration behind the collection: "The A/W 2024 Travel Edit was inspired by the dynamic needs of the modern traveller. We wanted to create pieces that not only look stylish but are also incredibly practical. Whether you’re on a long-haul flight or heading straight from the airport to a meeting, this collection ensures you can transition seamlessly between travel and wherever the day takes you."
Comfort meets versatility
At the heart of this collection is the use of 100 per cent organic cotton, making each piece lightweight, breathable, and perfect for movement. The versatility of the colours—cherry, coal, and stone—allows for easy mixing and matching, offering multiple layering options without overpacking. Hansika elaborates, “We focused on ensuring that every piece can be dressed up or down. The colours were chosen not just for their aesthetic appeal but for their ability to create different looks depending on how you layer them.”
A standout in the collection is the Cherry set, which exudes the essence of the fall season with its rich hue. Designed for ultimate comfort, the sweatshirt can be layered over a simple T-shirt for a relaxed look, while the sweatpants offer a cozy yet stylish fit. Whether you're lounging or exploring, it adapts to changing weather and keeps you looking polished.
Sustainability in every stitch
Sustainability is a cornerstone of One Less, and this collection is no exception. The fabric used is GOTS-certified organic cotton, which is not only eco-friendly but also perfect for long travels. As Hansika explains, "Unlike synthetic fabrics, organic cotton is lightweight, odour-resistant, and allows your skin to breathe. This makes it ideal for long-haul flights or extended travel, providing comfort while being kind to the planet."
The choice of organic cotton ensures that each piece is as comfortable as it is sustainable, offering a fresh feel that lasts throughout your travels.
From day to night with ease
One of the best features of the A/W 2024 Travel Edit is its ability to transition from day to night effortlessly. "The key to elevating your travel look for an evening out is accessorising," Chhabria advises. A statement bag, sleek sneakers, or a bold lip can instantly take your travel ensemble from laid-back to chic. For cooler evenings, layering a tailored jacket over the sweatshirt adds a polished touch.
“It’s all about taking those core travel pieces and accessorising them in ways that reflect your personal style. Our collection is designed to be versatile, helping you transition seamlessly from a day of travel to an evening out,” says Chhabria.
The future of travel fashion
The A/W 2024 Travel Edit is a glimpse into the future of One Less collections. As Chhabria shares, "This edit marks the beginning of our journey toward combining style with ease. We’re excited to explore more natural fabrics and design pieces that complement the modern traveller’s lifestyle, all while maintaining our commitment to sustainability."
Price starts at Rs 2,100. Available online.
