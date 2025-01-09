Sins of Stardust wedding tuxedos by Asuka Couture combine cosmic glamour with traditional elegance

This collection stands out because it seamlessly blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design elements. As Piyush shares, “We’ve layered rich embroidery techniques and heritage-inspired embellishments onto bold, contemporary silhouettes. It’s a place where tradition meets the future, creating pieces that honour the past while embracing the future.” The result is a striking balance between elegance and power, allowing grooms to step into their wedding day not as mere participants, but as the centerpiece of the celebration.

The collection’s cosmic theme is reflected not just in its inspiration but also in the intricate details of each tuxedo. From shimmering embellishments to structured silhouettes, every design exudes the brilliance of a starlit night sky. “Cosmic imagery is woven through subtle textures and bold accents. Each tuxedo channels the drama of the galaxy, with details that tell stories of mystery, power, and seduction,” Piyush explains. These tuxedos don’t just dress the body; they tell a story of celestial charisma.

For Piyush, Sins of Stardust is a revolution in wedding menswear. “It’s a rebellion against the ordinary. This collection dares to take traditional wedding attire and infuse it with drama, elegance, and cosmic intrigue. It empowers the groom to walk in not just as a participant, but as the focal point of his wedding day,” he says.

The key to styling these bold creations? Piyush’s advice, “Dress like the galaxy owes you stars. Let the tuxedo take center stage, and carry it with boldness and confidence.”

Price starts at Rs 80,000. Available online.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin