Aprajita Toor x Scherezade Shroff: A timeless collaboration redefines the Mary Jane with tradition and modern chic

This collection is a celebration of their friendship, bringing together Aprajita’s expertise in traditional Indian craftsmanship and Scherezade’s contemporary design sensibilities. Together, they have reimagined the Mary Jane with three distinct iterations — the Plain Jane, which offers everyday elegance; the Rebel Jane, which stands out with bold, statement-making details; and the Umrao Jane, a showstopper fit for special occasions. Each pair captures an evolution of style, blending tradition, comfort, and modernity into footwear that is perfect for all-day wear.

“For me, this collaboration is incredibly special. It’s been a joy working with Scherezade to create something that merges our creative perspectives. The collection’s intricate zardosi embroidery, delicate pearls, and plush velvet give it a versatility that speaks to a variety of tastes while staying true to Indian heritage,” says Aprajita.

Scherezade echoes this sentiment, saying, “Comfort has always been a priority for me, and we wanted to design shoes that feel like a second skin without compromising on style. This collection is the perfect blend of craftsmanship and fashion—a celebration of the artistry and detail that Aprajita brings to the table.”

The collection combines premium nappa leather with rich fabrics like velvet and incorporates traditional elements such as zardosi embroidery and pearls, adding a touch of glamour to every piece. Each pair is designed with an eye for versatility, effortlessly transitioning from casual looks to occasion wear. Shades of green, black, and grey enhance the luxurious feel of the collection.