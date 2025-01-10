Based in India, this brand aspires to cater to an audience with European tastes in their latest collection!

Yur is a new avatar for your brand, do tell us about that journey?

Anif Ashraf: We actually started off as Yu in 2022. It began as a simple idea, born out of passion and trust. For two years, Yu grew into something people connected with — a brand that felt personal, thoughtful and authentic. But in early 2024, we faced a challenge that changed everything. When we decided to change the name, it felt like losing something — the goodwill, the recognition and the connection with the community we had built. It wasn’t just about finding a new name; it felt like a piece of us was slipping away. But we knew we had to move forward.

Amal Jose: The transition to Yur was intentional. Yur wasn’t just a replacement for Yu — it was a stronger representation of everything we stood for. It symbolised ownership, connection and ambition. It was a way to redefine and elevate the brand and it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.