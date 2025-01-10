Based in India, this brand aspires to cater to an audience with European tastes in their latest collection!

Yur’s Holiday Collection, A Day in Can Casadella, transports us to the idyllic, sun-drenched landscapes of Can Casadella, Spain, with a refined homage to the effortless elegance of Mediterranean life. This debut collection under Yur’s new identity captures the essence of sophisticated travel, designed for the modern wanderer who seeks both comfort and style. Featuring tailored trousers, lightweight jackets and versatile accessories, each piece is meticulously crafted to offer a perfect balance of timeless appeal and contemporary functionality. Earthy tones and sunlit neutrals echo the serene hues of the Spanish countryside, allowing the wearer to move seamlessly from daytime exploration to evening relaxation. As we step into Spring 2025, we sit down with co-founders Anif Ashraf and Amal Jose to explore the inspiration behind this stunning collection that’s perfect for the season, marking a new chapter in the evolution of Yur…
Yur is a new avatar for your brand, do tell us about that journey?
Anif Ashraf: We actually started off as Yu in 2022. It began as a simple idea, born out of passion and trust. For two years, Yu grew into something people connected with — a brand that felt personal, thoughtful and authentic. But in early 2024, we faced a challenge that changed everything. When we decided to change the name, it felt like losing something — the goodwill, the recognition and the connection with the community we had built. It wasn’t just about finding a new name; it felt like a piece of us was slipping away. But we knew we had to move forward.
Amal Jose: The transition to Yur was intentional. Yur wasn’t just a replacement for Yu — it was a stronger representation of everything we stood for. It symbolised ownership, connection and ambition. It was a way to redefine and elevate the brand and it’s something we’re incredibly proud of.
Keeping the rebranding in mind, how did you plan this holiday edit?
Anif: It was a significant step forward for Yur. It wasn’t just about introducing new designs — it was about showcasing the evolution of the brand after rebranding. The collection introduces leather bags for the first time.
Amal: The introduction of bags was part of Anif’s vision for Yur. It had a huge impact on how we could shape the experience for our audience. The bags perfectly blended into our Shop the Look feature, making it easier for customers to navigate and explore more of the brand. They aren’t just accessories — they are an extension of the story we want to tell.
So, what was the edit inspired by?
Amal: The inspiration for the holiday collection, A Day in Can Casadella, came from the rebranding phase in itself. Spain and specifically Can Casadella, felt like the perfect escape — a place where the visuals, the space and the brand’s philosophy could come together seamlessly. The collection reflects that harmony — relaxed yet polished, with muted greens, warm siennas and soft off-whites. It’s not just about the clothes — it’s about the lifestyle we represent, blending ease with a sense of refinement.
And how have you achieved this through silhouette and fabric?
Anif: Our silhouettes are relaxed shirts with crisp collars; oversized tunics with minimal detailing; lightweight longline jackets; tapered trousers that balance versatility and sharpness; and structured tops with subtle, thoughtful accents. We focused on fabrics that are both practical and refined. Lightweight cottons, soft linens and textured blends formed the base of this collection. It was about creating pieces that feel comfortable but elevated — materials that work effortlessly for everyday life.
INR 800 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal