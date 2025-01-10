Into the Woods: The Pant Project’s winter collection blends mindful fashion with natural elegance

Winter fashion this season takes on a deeper meaning with Into the Woods, the latest collection by The Pant Project. Inspired by the serene winter landscapes of Landour, this collection seamlessly blends comfort and style. Featuring luxurious Merino wool pants, tailored chinos, and practical cargo pants in earthy tones, it’s perfect for modern men seeking thoughtful fashion choices.
Udit Toshniwal, co-founder and creative director of The Pant Project, describes how Into the Woods captures the essence of slow living. “The collection is inspired by mindfulness, intentionality, and our deep connection to nature," Udit explains. "Much like the Wabi-Sabi philosophy, which embraces the beauty of imperfection, Into the Woods encourages us to slow down and appreciate the simple, meaningful moments in life." This philosophy is evident in every piece, from the luxurious Merino wool pants to the tailored chinos that offer both sophistication and practicality. The collection allows the wearer to embrace comfort while exuding timeless style.
The winter landscapes of Landour play a crucial role in shaping the collection’s aesthetic. Udit reflects on the influence of this tranquil environment: "Landour’s winter stillness and raw beauty inspire a sense of calm, where time seems to slow down. The quiet intimacy of the place, coupled with its connection to nature, is reflected in the collection’s design." The premium Merino wool used throughout the collection is an ode to Landour’s natural beauty, chosen for its softness, warmth, and breathability. These fabrics complement the earthy palette, which mirrors the tones of the landscape, from rich browns to muted greens, evoking a sense of rustic charm and understated luxury.
In the collection, practical design elements come together with artistic intent. Stretch waistbands and wrinkle-resistant fabrics ensure these pieces adapt to every environment and occasion, while their vintage-inspired patterns and textures add a timeless appeal. "We wanted to create pieces that not only look good but also feel good. The collection blends style with utility, making it perfect for modern men who value thoughtful fashion choices that complement their lifestyle,” he says.
Into the Woods speaks to those who prioritise quality, connection, and mindfulness. "This collection is for men who appreciate a grounded approach to life. It’s for those who understand that some moments—whether spent in nature or in quiet reflection—deserve more than casual attire. These pieces are crafted for those moments that truly matter," says Udit.
Price on request. Available online.
