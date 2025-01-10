This festive collection by designers Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor exudes vintage class
Anjalee & Arjun Kapoor’s eponymous label is known for its avant garde designs and their latest winter collection, Florentine Renaissance brings to life a vintage colour palette dominated by soft pastels, including blush pinks, serene blues, and delicate creams. The edit features floral motifs and ruffle elements, infusing each piece with a traditional and modern twist. Each piece has sharp detailing and a layered effect that adds depth and dimensions to the looks. It has an exquisite range of flowing dresses, elegant gowns, and sophisticated saris adorned with floral embroideries and ruffles, which highlights the luxurious and graceful aesthetes of the Renaissance period. The use of luxurious fabrics and delicate embellishments further enhance the vintage look of the collection. Anjalee takes us through the edit.
Tell us about your new wedding collection.
It is inspired by the rich architectural artworks from the Victorian era. The collection features intricate 3D embroidery in soft pastel vintage colours, showcasing drape techniques combined with jewelled ornamentation for a timeless and elegant look.
What is the idea behind this collection?
This collection was inspired by my recent trip to Italy. The stunning architectural details I encountered were incorporated into the collection, complemented by a soft pastel colour palette.
How is this collection different from your previous ones?
This collection features distinct artwork and extensive ombre leather appliqué work, which creates unique textures and adds depth to the designs.
What inspires your designs?
Any striking element that catches my attention—be it nature, art, or architecture—serves as inspiration. These elements often translate into aspects of a design concept, eventually forming the theme of a collection.
What trends are we seeing in winter wedding wear this year?
Lehengas in soft pastels and ivory are trending, giving brides a delicate and dainty look.
What are the must-haves for a winter wedding bridal wardrobe?
3D rosette shrugs, that are perfect for pairing with gowns for a glamorous look, mink shrugs that are ideal when teamed with lehengas, offering a stylish and cosy vibe while allowing versatility to mix and match outfits.
What are your future plans with your label?
We are planning to open new stores in Delhi, Mumbai, and Dubai. We’ll be launching a prêt line for men and women, expanding our reach and making our designs more accessible.
Can you give us an outline of your upcoming SS collection?
The upcoming collection will have a lot of Mughal influence blended with Victorian artwork. We will use Indian weaves from Varanasi and merge them with Western silhouettes, creating a unique synergy of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary fashion.