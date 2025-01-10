This festive collection by designers Anjalee and Arjun Kapoor exudes vintage class

Anjalee & Arjun Kapoor’s eponymous label is known for its avant garde designs and their latest winter collection, Florentine Renaissance brings to life a vintage colour palette dominated by soft pastels, including blush pinks, serene blues, and delicate creams. The edit features floral motifs and ruffle elements, infusing each piece with a traditional and modern twist. Each piece has sharp detailing and a layered effect that adds depth and dimensions to the looks. It has an exquisite range of flowing dresses, elegant gowns, and sophisticated saris adorned with floral embroideries and ruffles, which highlights the luxurious and graceful aesthetes of the Renaissance period. The use of luxurious fabrics and delicate embellishments further enhance the vintage look of the collection. Anjalee takes us through the edit.