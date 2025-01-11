Janavi’s latest edit weaves Pantone’s Mocha Mousse and the luxury of cashmere into pieces that feel like a warm embrace

The last thing a fashion connoisseur might anticipate is a collaboration that seamlessly merges colour science with cashmere artistry. Yet, luxury cashmere label Janavi’s debut collaboration in India with Pantone — an edit inspired by Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse — has proven to be an extraordinary confluence of innovation and craftsmanship. In 1998, what began as a design studio and export house catering to Europe’s leading fashion houses; in 2000 transitioned with the launch of its eponymous label. Helmed by founder and creative director, Jyotika Jhalani, today, the brand’s hand-crafted cashmere creations grace the shelves of over 150 premier stores worldwide.
The brand-new collection, comprising luxurious cashmere shawls, illustrates the organic beauty of the hue. The creative partnership took shape when Jyotika introduced Elley to her earlier works, including a retro-inspired troll and her iconic Paint Box — a collection of 365 colours neatly contained in a box. “This resonated with her deeply because Pantone had always focused on paper and fabric, never exploring the luxurious use of cashmere for colour chips. This led to our Duality Collection: 75 colours developed around two core concepts. Within four weeks, we brought the collection to life,” the creative director reveals.
At the heart of the collection is Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2025, a hue inspired by the softness and warmth of chocolate and coffee tones. “It came to life while I was making hot chocolate mousse for my grandson and garnishing it with strawberries. Mocha Mousse became the colour of the year because of its universal appeal. It exudes warmth, love and kindness — feelings we all crave. Pairing this with cashmere, a fabric synonymous with comfort and luxury, created an embraceable colour experience. Mocha Mousse feels like wrapping yourself in love,” Jyotika elucidates.
What sets this collection apart is its intentionality. “We built the foundation using 40 colours across various materials — sequins, anchor threads, silk threads, crystals — each contributing to the story. This approach gave the collection a rich, layered identity, where every colour and texture felt intentional,” she says. Standout designs include the Crystal Wave Shawl, evoking the undulating waves of the ocean and the Milky Way Shawl, inspired by stargazing and adorned with fringe detailing. Among the animal-inspired pieces, a stunning leopard-print shawl in crystal with a mocha base accented by black captures the bold elegance of the collection.
Jyotika’s personal favourites include the Stargazing Shawl, which she describes as, “though I typically lean towards thread embroidery, this piece feels truly magical.” Equally cherished is the Mocha Mousse Blanket, “to me, Mocha Mousse isn’t just a colour — it’s an experience of reconnecting with your essence,” the founder concludes.
₹14,000 onwards. Available online.