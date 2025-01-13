Virgio unveils first-ever mocha mousse collection, embracing Pantone’s 2025 colour

Pantone’s announcement of Mocha Mousse as the Colour of the Year 2025 has captured the fashion world’s attention, with its rich, warm brown tones symbolising luxury, comfort, and a deep connection to nature. Embracing this global trend with remarkable foresight, Virgio, the sustainable fashion brand known for redefining industry norms, has become the first Indian label to bring this colour to life. The Limited Edition Mocha Mousse collection offers a modern, eco-conscious take on this elegant shade.
The collection is a celebration of versatility and sustainability, tailored for the modern Indian woman. The designs reflect a sophisticated appreciation for simplicity and comfort, evoking warmth and authenticity with every piece. Using breathable natural fabrics and effortless silhouettes, each garment is thoughtfully crafted with eco-friendly processes, staying true to Virgio's mission to create a positive environmental impact. The collection’s use of ethically sourced materials further enhances its luxurious yet responsible appeal.
In a groundbreaking move, the collection’s shoot had zero carbon footprint, achieved through the use of AI technology, reinforcing the brand's dedication to reducing its environmental impact at every stage of production.
Its commitment to transparency is also evident, with the environmental footprint of each garment shared openly, encouraging customers to make more informed and sustainable fashion choices. The brand will offer an immersive shopping experience that includes styling workshops and sustainability talks, bridging the gap between fashion, innovation, and conscious consumerism.
Price on request. Available online.