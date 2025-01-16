Ena Khandari’s Echoes of Emerald celebrates the modern woman's strength and elegance

In a world where jewellery often symbolises mere luxury, Ena Khandari, the creative founder of Ena J Singh, has reimagined it as something far more profound. Her luxury jewellery brand is a celebration of the modern woman—her strength, her emotions, and the transformative moments that define her journey. Ena’s designs, deeply influenced by art, nature, and heritage, transcend trends, becoming deeply personal and meaningful expressions of individuality.

“Jewellery is more than just embellishment; it is a reflection of the wearer’s story,” Ena explains. Her creations, crafted with precision and passion, embody not only the elegance and grace of women but also the courage and resilience they exhibit daily. Ena’s journey into the world of design began with a deep-rooted love for traditional craftsmanship and nature’s beauty, both of which are evident in every piece she creates.