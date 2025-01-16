Ena Khandari’s Echoes of Emerald celebrates the modern woman's strength and elegance

In a world where jewellery often symbolises mere luxury, Ena Khandari, the creative founder of Ena J Singh, has reimagined it as something far more profound. Her luxury jewellery brand is a celebration of the modern woman—her strength, her emotions, and the transformative moments that define her journey. Ena’s designs, deeply influenced by art, nature, and heritage, transcend trends, becoming deeply personal and meaningful expressions of individuality.
“Jewellery is more than just embellishment; it is a reflection of the wearer’s story,” Ena explains. Her creations, crafted with precision and passion, embody not only the elegance and grace of women but also the courage and resilience they exhibit daily. Ena’s journey into the world of design began with a deep-rooted love for traditional craftsmanship and nature’s beauty, both of which are evident in every piece she creates.
The Echoes of Emerald collection is one of Ena’s most personal tributes to today’s woman. “The collection is a celebration of the modern woman—bold yet graceful, timeless yet fresh. It’s not just jewellery; it’s her story,” Ena shares. Inspired by the deep, soul-stirring beauty of emeralds, this collection symbolises renewal, resilience, and power, qualities that resonate deeply with contemporary women. Each design captures the vibrant spirit of today’s women—dynamic, unshakable, and undeniably elegant.
Nature’s influence is ever-present in Ena’s pieces, with delicate vines, flowing leaves, and rhythmic water-like patterns symbolising life’s vitality. “These elements represent the modern woman—rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving, soft yet powerful,” Ena reflects. By blending the artistry of heritage craftsmanship with innovative techniques, Ena creates jewellery that is both timeless and contemporary, deeply symbolic yet modern in its elegance.
For Ena, the materials and techniques she uses are integral to bringing her vision to life. The Echoes of Emerald collection showcases extraordinary emeralds, each handpicked for their vivid, soul-stirring hues. These are paired with radiant diamonds, rose cuts, and gold in various tones, carefully crafted to ensure that every piece not only stands out but also tells a story. “It’s about combining precision with artistry, ensuring that each creation is flawless, iconic, and unforgettable,” Ena explains.
The personal touch is key to Ena’s designs. “Jewellery should feel like a whisper of one’s soul. Every piece in the Echoes of Emerald collection is crafted to evoke emotion and amplify individuality,” she says. Ena’s pieces are not just accessories; they are extensions of the woman wearing them—pieces that reflect her strength, her elegance, and her journey.
Price starts at Rs 4 lakh. Available online.
